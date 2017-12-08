Leslie Odom, Jr. Kicks Off LA Phil's 2017-18 Songbook Series Tonight

The Los Angeles Philharmonic presents the 2017/18 Songbook series at Walt Disney Concert Hall, featuring three intimate evenings with some the world's most renowned performers.

The series will open with the charismatic Leslie Odom, Jr., who portrayed Aaron Burr in Broadway's Hamilton, performing songs with a four-piece combo.

Acclaimed singer-songwriter Glen Hansard will return for a performance with the Los Angeles Philharmonic. And finally, the legendary Art Garfunkel will make his Walt Disney Concert Hall debut.

LOS ANGELES PHILHARMONIC'S 2017/18 SONGBOOK SERIES:

Tonight, December 8, 2017 at 8:00 PM

Leslie Odom, Jr.

Leslie Odom, Jr. - who won a Tony Award® for his portrayal of Aaron Burr in Hamilton - will perform songs from his 2014 self-titled debut album, as well as some holiday favorites from his most recent album, Simply Christmas, backed by a five-piece combo.

Sunday, March 11, 2018 at 7:30 PM

Glen Hansard

Los Angeles Philharmonic

Acclaimed singer-songwriter Glen Hansard (The Swell Season, The Frames) - star of the Oscar-winning film Once and its Tony Award-winning musical adaptation - returns to Walt Disney Concert Hall for two performances of soul-stirring melodies and raw emotion. The first concert will take place on Saturday, March 10 at 8:00 PM. For this Sunday concert, he will be joined by the Los Angeles Philharmonic for a very special evening.

Sunday, April 29, 2018 at 7:30 PM

Art Garfunkel

Spanning his solo hits from "All I Know" to "Bright Eyes," as well as such favorites as "The Sound of Silence" and "Bridge Over Troubled Water" from his legendary partnership with Paul Simon, Grammy-winning singer and poet Art Garfunkel shares diamond-cut melodies from his half-century career in this evening of words and music.

Tickets for the Los Angeles Philharmonic's 2017/18 season are available for purchase at LAPhil.com, in person at the Walt Disney Concert Hall Box Office, or by phone at 323.850.2000.

The Los Angeles Philharmonic Association, under the vibrant leadership of Music & Artistic Director Gustavo Dudamel, presents an inspiring array of music from all genres - orchestral, chamber and Baroque music, organ and celebrity recitals, new music, jazz, world music and pop - at two of L.A.'s iconic venues, Walt Disney Concert Hall (www.laphil.com) and the Hollywood Bowl (www.hollywoodbowl.com). The LA Phil's season at Walt Disney Concert Hall extends from September through May, and throughout the summer at the Hollywood Bowl. With the preeminent Los Angeles Philharmonic at the foundation of its offerings, the LA Phil aims to enrich and transform lives through music, with a robust mix of artistic, education and community programs.

Photo Credit: Christopher Boudewyns

