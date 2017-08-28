Leslie Kritzer Launches New Comedy Series at The Duplex

Comedians Lisa Davey (Huffington Post) and Leslie Kritzer (Broadway's Something Rotten, Legally Blonde, viral videoTaco Truck Invasion) host the first edition of their new series Comedy Soirée on Setember 8 at 7pm at The Duplex Cabaret Theatre.



Comedy Soirée is a bi-monthly standup show with all proceeds going to a different charity each show. All proceeds from the September show will be donated to Planned Parenthood.



The first edition of Comedy Soirée will feature Jocelyn Chia (2016 winner of Ladies of Laughter competition, Live at Gotham on AXS TV), Kendall Ketchum (featured opener for Saturday Night Live alum Darrell Hammond), and Sydnee Washington (MTV's Vidiots, The Warm Up).

Davey and Kritzer created Comedy Soirée as a way to bring people together for a night of laughter and positivity in a world that really needs it. It is an opportunity to support other comedians while raising money and awareness for charities and organizations that do so much good in the community.

"With this show we want to create a feeling of connection and positivity and also enable people to donate to charity whilst doing that." Davey and Kritzer said.

Comedy Soirée plays The Duplex Cabaret Theatre (61 Christopher Street) Friday, September 8. Tickets are $10 in advance or $15 at the door. A 2 drink minimum applies. Tickets can be purchased at https://www.purplepass.com/index.php - 160771/The_Duplex-Comedy_Soirée-The_Duplex_Cabaret_Theatre-September-08-2017.html.

MORE ABOUT LISA DAVEY

Lisa Davey is an Australian comedian, writer and performer based in New York City. You can see Lisa performing stand-up at clubs and subterranean venues; and as a member of People's Improv Theater's house team 'Thunderbuster'. Lisa has been featured on Huffington Post with her video "Aussies for Hillary."



MORE ABOUT Leslie Kritzer

Leslie Kritzer was most recently in the Broadway production of Something Rotten and will soon be seen in The Honeymooners. Broadway credits include: Legally Blonde, A Catered Affair, Sondheim on Sondheim, ELF, and Hairspray. Leslie won a TimeOut New York Award for her solo show Leslie Kritzer Is Patti LuPone at Les Mouches, a re-creation of Patti LuPone's famed nightclub act. The show had a sold-out run at Joe's Pub, followed by performances at The Plush Room in San Francisco. TV credits include: VINYL (HBO), Difficult People (Hulu), Younger (TVLand), Kevin Can Wait (CBS), Law and Order SVU (NBC). As a comedian she performs around the city and was featured on Entertainment Weekly or her musical comedy parody "TACO TRUCK INVASION."

