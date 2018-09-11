Les Moonves' Departure From CBS Will Not Affect the Tony Awards

Sep. 11, 2018  

Les Moonves' Departure From CBS Will Not Affect the Tony Awards

Les Moonves has departed from CBS following multiple allegations of sexual misconduct.

As BroadwayWorld previously reported, Moonves will depart as Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer effective immediately. Chief Operating Officer Joseph Ianniello will serve as President and Acting CEO while the Board conducts a search for a permanent successor. Mr. Ianniello, who joined the Company in 2005, has been COO of CBS since June 2013. The Chairman position will remain open pending the appointment of a permanent CEO.

Michael Paulson of The New York Times talked to CBS, who said that the Tony Awards will be unaffected by Moonves' departure. The network has an agreement to air the Tonys through 2026.

Read more about the CBS/Moonves settlement here.

