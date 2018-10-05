Lena Hall New EP OBSESSED: MUSE Released Today From SKB Records, 10/5

The tenth month of the groundbreaking new music and video series Lena Hall Obsessed from the Tony Award winner and Grammy nominee. Obsessed: Muse - exploring the songs of the British Modern Rock band - is now available at www.LenaHallObsessed.com, as well as all digital music and streaming providers.

A singular artist who explosively and soulfully explores the music of rock and pop icons, Hall is releasing a monthly series of EPs over the course of 2018. Obsessed will consist of 12 EPs, one released on the first Friday of every month, and each featuring stripped-down, emotionally-intensive covers of one artist or band with whom Lena is "obsessed." Performance music videos have been created for all 54 songs in the series and a new music video will premiere every week in 2018. Obsessed is produced by Justin Craig, Lena Hall and Kurt Deutsch.

Obsessed: Muse begins with Lena's electrifying take on "Time Is Running Out," which was the band's first "Top 1o" hit in the UK. The opening tack is followed by the soaring "Falling Away with You" and the distinctively moody "Ruled by Secrecy." The first three songs were originally written for the band's landmark third album, Absolution, from 2003. The EP closes with Lena's lilting interpretation of "Starlight," a song first heard on Muse's 2006 album Black Holes and Revelations.

The Obsessed series has been called "stirring" by Rolling Stone, "amazing and intimate" by Billboard, "fabulous" by Stereophile, "chilling" by The Huffington Post, and "superb" by Time Out New York. Previous EPs this year have celebrated Hedwig and the Angry Inch, Peter Gabriel, Elton John, The Cranberries, P!nk, Radiohead, Jack White, David Bowie and Beck.

In February, Lena received widespread critical acclaim for her performance of the title role in the feature film Becks, which won the U.S. Fiction Award at the LA Film Festival, and is currently available on iTunes and VOD. The New York Times called her the "charismatic, tone-perfect lead," with the Los Angeles Times adding "sexy and sexually frank, Becks works thanks to the musical talent and offbeat charms of its lead. Hall feels authentic at each moment."

Obsessed features Justin Craig on guitar and keyboards; Matt Duncan on bass, keyboards and saxophone; and Brian Fishler on drums and percussion. The album cover is photographed by Melisa Hall and designed by Stephanie Layton. Each set of videos features a different outfit created by renowned designer Malan Breton. James Eades serves as Director of Photography.

Lena Hall is a Tony Award winner and Grammy nominee who will appear opposite Jennifer Connelly in TNT's science fiction epic "Snowpiercer." Following her Tony winning Broadway run in Hedwig and the Angry Inch, Lena toured North America alongside Josh Groban on his "Stages" tour and portrayed the dual starring roles of Hedwig and Yitzhak in Hedwig in Los Angeles (LA Drama Critics Circle nomination) and San Francisco. She originated the role of Nicola in the Tony-winning musical Kinky Boots, and can be seen on HBO's "Girls," Amazon Prime's "Good Girls Revolt", and heard voicing the fan-favorite role of Countess Coloratura on "My Little Pony." Hall's most recent stage appearance was starring with Marisa Tomei in Lincoln Center Theatre's How To Transcend A Happy Marriage. Hall's two solo musical revues Sin & Salvation, which played the legendary Cafe Carlyle, and The Villa Satori: Growing Up Haight Ashbury both received rave reviews and have spawned live albums. @lenarockerhall

Lena Hall - "OBSESSED: MUSE" TRACK LIST

1. Time Is Running Out

2. Falling Away with You

3. Ruled by Secrecy

4. Starlight

