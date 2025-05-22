Lena Hall, Caissie Levy, & More Broadway Stars Join SUB/LIMINAL Series

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



A slew of Broadway stars have joined the cast of the new anthology series Sub/liminal from indie streamer Nebula. According to Variety, Tony Award-winners Lena Hall, Kecia Lewis, Patrick Page, and John Rubinstein, along with Caissie Levy and Joseph Cross, are all set to appear in the six-episode series.

Sub/liminal is said to explore "power dynamics in human relationships, and what can happen when those relationships fall out of balance," and is akin to shows such as The Twilight Zone and Black Mirror.

The first season of the series just began filming and is expected to premiere later this year. The cast also includes Amir Arison, Geoffrey Cantor, Courtnee Carter, Ali Cobrin, Andrea Cortés, Nick Freni, Evelyn Giovine, Timothy Hughes, Ryan Jamaal Swain, Darius Jordan Lee, Tony nominee Tom McGowan, Eric T. Miller, Benjamin Papac, Rosa Procaccino, Geena Quintos, Evan Alexander Smith and Ryan Spahn.

Patrick Willems, Amir Moini, Jacob Torpey, Jessie Earl, Joe Scott, Tom van der Linden, Matthew Kelly, and Tiana Michele are among the writers on the show. “It’s been a lot of fun to discover that the Broadway community’s spirit and ethos are so similar to our own,” creator Dave Wiskus said in a statement. “[Casting directors] Benton [Whitley] and Micah [Johnson-Levy] built that bridge for us, and they’ve done an amazing job of showing us that our inner child is a theater kid.”