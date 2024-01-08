Leela Dance Collective Brings Rachna Nivas' RECLAIMING THE DIVINE FEMININE to New York Live Arts

Performances are Friday, March 1 and Saturday, March 2, 2024 at 7:30pm.

By: Jan. 08, 2024

POPULAR

Best Broadway Shows in 2024; What's Coming! Photo 1 Best Broadway Shows in 2024; What's Coming!
WAITRESS THE MUSICAL Live Capture Sets Streaming Premiere Date; DVD & Blu-Ray Release Anno Photo 2 WAITRESS THE MUSICAL Live Capture Sets Streaming Premiere Date
KIMBERLY AKIMBO Announces Closing Date Photo 3 KIMBERLY AKIMBO Announces Closing Date
The Rise and Fall of Movie Musicals- A Statistical Analysis Photo 4 The Rise and Fall of Movie Musicals- A Statistical Analysis

Leela Dance Collective Brings Rachna Nivas' RECLAIMING THE DIVINE FEMININE to New York Live Arts

Leela Dance Collective, with support from New York Live Arts Independent Works program and CUNY Dance Initiative, presents Rachna Nivas' Reclaiming the Divine Feminine on Friday, March 1 and Saturday, March 2, 2024 at 7:30pm at New York Live Arts, 219 W. 19th Street, New York, NY 10011. Tickets start at $32 for students and $42 for regular-priced tickets and are available online at https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2284973®id=&articlelink=https%3A%2F%2Fnewyorklivearts.org%2Fevent%2Findependent-works-reclaiming-the-divine-feminine%2F?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1.

 

Rachna Nivas' Reclaiming the Divine Feminine takes audiences into the dark and mystical realm of tantra and its radial hailing of supreme feminine power as the primordial energy that pervades all things in time and space. Through classical Indian kathak dance, live music, and special lighting and prop design, Nivas embodies the wildness of Kali - Goddess of time and death who represents the bold paradoxes of feminine wholeness: she is intoxicating and terrifying, beautiful and grotesque, ascetic and erotic, loving and rageful; she is the force that binds us and the force that sets us free.

 

According to Nivas, the tantric wisdom goddesses (mahavidyas) are some of the most radical yet invisible iconography of South Asian civilization. She says, “Tantra, which was birthed in tribal India, has been highly denigrated and stereotyped in the West to be about sex and freakish practices. It's tragic how little folks know about this powerful paradigm, even in India itself due to its unorthodox departure from patriarchal structures and what we consider ‘wild' and ‘horrific' imagery of a woman.”

 

The phrase “divine feminine” has been gaining popularity recently, but Nivas hopes to expand and deepen its understanding. She says, “Tantra's ‘divine feminine' is a rare concept in that she is not just a revered nurturing consort to a male deity, but rather an entirely independent and autonomous power, not depicted with a partner or even as a mother. My own life has taken me to deep self-inquiry and brought me to discover how profound and liberating these goddesses are. They have the power to transform and reclaim a woman's wild limitlessness nature.”

 

Reclaiming the Divine Feminine is a project that germinated from Nivas' 6-month research journey for the Jerome Robbins Dance Division prestigious Dance Research Fellowship at New York Public Library for the Performing Arts. The 2022-23 theme being Dance and Ecology, Nivas presented a culminating talk and dance with live music titled Nature, Woman, and the Macrocosm: How Indian classical dance transmits a consciousness of indivisibility. It showcased the intersectionality of Indian classical dance with ecofeminism, interconnectedness, and non-duality. Curator of the Jerome Robbins Dance Division, Linda Murray, says, “Rachna is one of the most accomplished Kathak practitioners working in the U.S. today. A radical artist whose practice is both deeply respectful of tradition but also interrogative, she keeps alive one of the most important lineages of Indian classical dance and is a crucial figure for understanding the integration of Indian culture into the American dance mosaic.”

 

In addition to the NYPL, Reclaiming the Divine Feminine is supported by New York Live Arts under their Independent Works program and CUNY Dance Initiative.

 

Dispelling western myths of tantra and elevating the intersections of ecofeminism, interconnectedness, and Eastern principles of non-duality, Reclaiming the Divine Feminine illuminates a woman's treacherous path to transforming her shadows and reclaiming her wild limitless nature. With an opening act by Nivas' apprentice company dancers, and original musical score composed by India-based composer Jayanta Banerjee, this performance promises to haunt, provoke, and enchant.

 

Live Musical Artists: Jayanta Banerjee, sitar; Satyaprakash Mishra, table; Neha Tummala, vocals; Varshini Narayanan, Bansuri flute




RELATED STORIES

1
Matt Ross PR Rebrands as Print Shop PR and Names New Partner Photo
Matt Ross PR Rebrands as Print Shop PR and Names New Partner

Matt Ross PR has officially rebranded, and will operate under the new name Print Shop PR. The company was founded in 2014 under its original name, and was led solely by Ross. Now, longtime employee Nicole Capatasto has been named partner.

2
Video: Lin-Manuel Miranda Makes Surprise Appearance at HAMILTON Photo
Video: Lin-Manuel Miranda Makes Surprise Appearance at HAMILTON

Lin-Manuel Miranda made a surprise appearance on stage during the curtain call of Hamilton last night, January 7. Miranda gave a speech to bid farewell to Miguel Cervantes, who played his final performance in the title role, as well as Alysha Deslorieux, a member of the original Broadway company, who played her final show as Eliza.

3
Nicolas Cage Wants to Play Pontius Pilate in JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR Photo
Nicolas Cage Wants to Play Pontius Pilate in JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR

Nicolas Cage recently revealed a Broadway role that he can see himself taking on. While on the red carpet at the Golden Globes, he was asked what genre he wants to try next.

4
Video: The Cast of SONDHEIMS OLD FRIENDS Take Final Bows Photo
Video: The Cast of SONDHEIM'S OLD FRIENDS Take Final Bows

Sondheim's Old Friends played its final show in London at the Gielgud Theatre on 6 January. Led by Broadway Legends Bernadette Peters and Lea Salonga, watch the cast take their final bows in the video here!

More Hot Stories For You

Kelli O'Hara & Brian d'Arcy James to Join DAYS OF WINE AND ROSES Performance & Conversation at 92NYKelli O'Hara & Brian d'Arcy James to Join DAYS OF WINE AND ROSES Performance & Conversation at 92NY
Final Sondheim Musical HERE WE ARE Teases Cast RecordingFinal Sondheim Musical HERE WE ARE Teases Cast Recording
THE NOTEBOOK Broadway Production Begins Rehearsals TodayTHE NOTEBOOK Broadway Production Begins Rehearsals Today
Derek Klena Will Return to MOULIN ROUGE! in FebruaryDerek Klena Will Return to MOULIN ROUGE! in February

Videos

HOW TO DANCE IN OHIO Cast and Creatives on PBS NewsHour Video
HOW TO DANCE IN OHIO Cast and Creatives on PBS NewsHour
Listen: Hear Reneé Rapp Sing 'World Burn' on the MEAN GIRLS Soundtrack Video
Listen: Hear Reneé Rapp Sing 'World Burn' on the MEAN GIRLS Soundtrack
The Cast of SONDHEIM'S OLD FRIENDS Take Final Bows Video
The Cast of SONDHEIM'S OLD FRIENDS Take Final Bows
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket Central STAGE MAG
MOULIN ROUGE!
& JULIET
Ticket Central SHOP BROADWAY
GUTENBERG! THE MUSICAL!
APPROPRIATE

Recommended For You