Lee Wilkof Developing Short Film Based on His Life

Lee Wilkof, who played Seymour in the original Off-Broadway production of Little Shop of Horrors, is currently developing a short film called Teenage Waistband.

According to the synopsis, "Teenage Waistband is the coming-of-age tale of Kippy Weinberg, a chubby Jewish teenager growing up in 1967 Ohio. Bullied by his brothers and treated like a child by his whole family, Kippy’s only real friend is his grandparent’s Black maid whose always seen something more in him. Over the course of a single evening, we follow Kippy’s expanding awareness of the broader social issues around him through his personal relationships and growing interest in talk radio. But will his voice be heard?"

The film is based on Wilkof's own experiences, with the goal of illuminating the racial disparity in America in the 1960's. In addition to his starring roles onstage in Little Shop and in Stephen Sondheim's Assassins, Wilkof also went on to appear in several films, making his directorial debut in 2016 with No Pay, Nudity. That film also included other Broadway alums such as Nathan Lane and Donna Murphy.

The short is being funded by donors on Kickstarter and, as of May 29, has reached its campaign goal. Following the development of the short, Wilkof and his team intend to adapt the story into a full feature at some point in the future.

To learn more details or to donate to the project, visit the Kickstarter campaign HERE.