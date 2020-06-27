Lea Salonga Teases Her Seth Concert Series Show, Reflects on Her Broadway Debut, and More on Backstage LIVE With Richard Ridge

Nothing can stop BroadwayWorld's Richard Ridge from bringing you interviews with your favorite Broadway stars! On June 26, he chatted with Lea Salonga!

Salonga talked about her upcoming live concert as part of the Seth Concert Series, which broadcasts tomorrow, June 28th at 9 AM ET with a replay of the concert also available to watch one time only at 8 PM ET!

"It's Seth, so there's going to be a lot of musical theatre," she said. "I think there's literally one pop song in the entire lineup."

She said there will definitely be songs from Les Miserables, Sondheim, Once on This Island, and more.

"We finish off with something especially for Pride Week," she teased.

Salonga later talked about her Broadway debut in Miss Saigon, and what she remembers from opening night

"I remember Patti LuPone coming to my dressing room, and Chita Rivera," she recalled. "I think Charlton Heston also came. He was one of the guys that was really pushing for me to come to Broadway. For nothing else, I'm thankful to him for that."

Throughout the rest of interview, Salonga reflected on her Disney past, her daughter's interest in theatre, and much more.

Watch the full interview here!

Multiple award-winning actress and singer Lea Salonga is renowned across the world for her powerful voice and perfect pitch. She is best known for her Tony Award winning role in Miss Saigon. In addition to the Tony, she has won the Olivier, Drama Desk, Outer Critics Circle and Theatre World Awards, in the field of musical theatre. She was also the first Asian to play Eponine in the musical Les Misérables on Broadway and returned to the beloved show as Fantine in the 2006 revival. Many fans of all ages recognize Lea as the singing voice of Princess Jasmine from Aladdin and Fa Mulan for Mulan and Mulan II. For her portrayal of the beloved princesses, the Walt Disney Company bestowed her with the honor of "Disney Legend".

Lea's 2019 The Human Heart Tour saw sold-out audiences and record-breaking sales across North America and the United Kingdom. On Broadway, Lea most recently starred in the 2018 Broadway revival of Once on This Island as the Goddess of Love, Erzulie. The show's return to the Broadway stage earned a Tony Award for "Best Revival of a Musical" and also garnered Lea and the cast a Grammy nomination for "Best Musical Theater Album."

In the fall of 2015 Lea began her critically acclaimed run as Kei Kimura in the Broadway production of Allegiance. The musical, inspired and developed by legendary actor George Takei, tells the story of a Japanese American family forced into an internment camp during World War II. Lea garnered a Craig Noel nomination for Outstanding Featured Performance in a Musical for her performance in The Old Globe production and can be heard on the show's original cast album. Following this, Lea made a guest appearance on the hit CW television show Crazy Ex-Girlfriend.

Lea has toured all over the world, performing sold out concerts in such locations as the Sydney Opera House, 02 Arena, Disney Concert Hall in Los Angeles, Singapore's Esplanade , Kuala Lumpur Convention Center, Hong Kong Cultural Center ), Queen Sirikit Convention Center in Bangkok and Carnegie Hall in New York.She was also the first artist to sell out two shows at Brigham Young University's deJong Concert Hall in Provo, Utah since The Kings Singers in 2009.

