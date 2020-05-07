Lea Salonga, Michael Cerveris, Jason Robert Brown, and More Join Bridge To Broadway
Joining Erik Liberman's Bridge to Broadway online training platform are Tony winners Lea Salonga, Michael Cerveris, Jason Robert Brown, and Ann Reinking, Emmy winner Ron Cephas Jones, casting director Bernard Telsey, showrunner Joshua Safran (Gossip Girl, Smash), and Wicked star Alexandra Billings.
They join previously announced Tony winners Andrea Martin, Ben Vereen, Christine Ebersole, Ted Sperling, Tony nominees Craig Carnelia, Michael Berresse, and Austin Pendleton, Broadway's Jelani Alladin, Bonnie Milligan, and Michael James Scott, Metropolitan Opera star Meagan Miller; TV's Amir Talai and Vincent Rodriguez III, casting directors Erica Jensen, Ryan Bernard Tymensky and Eric Souliere, Shakespeare master teacher Lisa Wolpe, photographer Peter Konerko, and Joyce Bulifant, who'll discuss acting with dyslexia.
Bridge matches homebound emerging artists with seasoned pros with a percentage of net proceeds benefiting The Actors Fund. Liberman's credits include Amazon's Transparent and the original casts of The Band's Visit, War Paint, and The Hunchback of Notre Dame. Marissa Lynn Daniel produces this series. Director Dan Fishbach associate produces.
For more information, visit https://www.bridgetobroadwayonline.com/.
