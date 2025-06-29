Lea Salonga Lends Her Voice to KPOP DEMON HUNTERS Movie

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Anyone who has checked out Netflix's KPop Demon Hunters might have recognized a familiar voice. That's because Broadway superstar Lea Salonga is the singing voice of 'Celine', a retired demon hunter, in the new film. This is far from Salonga's first dip into animation. She famously lent her voice to both Aladdin and Mulan.

The movie boasts brand-new original songs and features a cast that includes Daniel Dae Kim (Yellow Face), Joel Kim Booster, and more. It is now streaming on Netflix.

When K-pop superstars Rumi, Mira, and Zoey aren’t selling out stadiums, they’re using their secret identities as demon hunters to protect their fans from ever-present supernatural danger. Together, they must face their biggest threat — an irresistible rival BOY BAND of demons in disguise.

Lea Salonga is best known for her Tony Award Winning role in Miss Saigon. In addition to Tony, she has won the Olivier, Drama Desk, Outer Critics Circle, Theater World Awards, Time100 Impact Award from Time Magazine, and the Gold Legend Award from Gold House. She is currently starring on Broadway in Stephen Sondheim’s Old Friends alongside Bernadette Peters, following acclaimed runs in both the West End and Los Angeles. Lea made history as the first Asian actress to play Eponine in the musical Les Misérables on Broadway, and returned to the show as Fantine in the 2006 revival. Fans of all ages recognize Lea as the singing voice of Princess Jasmine from Aladdin and Fa Mulan from Mulan and Mulan II. For her portrayal of the beloved princesses, the Walt Disney Company bestowed her with the honor of “Disney Legend.” She has released 14 albums and toured all over the globe, performing sold-out concerts in landmark venues. Salonga’s talents extend to the screen, where she can be seen on MAX’s Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin and Sony’s Yellow Rose, and can be heard on Netflix’s Centaurworld and FX’s Little Demon.



Photo Credit: Bruce Glikas

