Lea Salonga Joins Voice Cast of Animated Film FORGOTTEN ISLAND

Tony Award-winner Lea Salonga has joined the voice cast of Forgotten Island, a new animated comedy from DreamWorks Animation. The movie, featuring a cast that also includes H.E.R. (The Color Purple) and Liza Soberano, will debut in theaters on September 25, 2026.

Joel Crawford and Januel Mercado direct the animated adventure, which follows two best friends, Jo (H.E.R.) and Raissa (Soberano), who find themselves stuck on the forgotten, magical island of Nakali. They soon discover that the only way to return home from the island may require the loss of their lifelong memories together. Dave Franco, Manny Jacinto, and Jenny Slate round out the voice cast.

Lea Salonga is best known for her Tony Award-winning role in Miss Saigon. In addition to a Tony, she has won the Olivier, Drama Desk, Outer Critics Circle, Theater World Awards, Time100 Impact Award from Time Magazine, and the Gold Legend Award from Gold House. More recently, Lea starred in the West End production of Stephen Sondheim’s musical revue, Old Friends, and as Aurora in Here Lies Love on Broadway, which she also produced. Earlier this year, she appeared in the Broadway transfer of Old Friends and also served as a singing voice in Netflix's KPop Demon Hunters.



Photo Credit: Bruce Glikas