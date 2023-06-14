Lea Salonga, Alex Newell, Joaquina Kalukango & More Join WILD ABOUT YOU World Premiere Recording

WILD ABOUT YOU is a new musical in development, with music and lyrics by Chilina Kennedy and book by Eric Holmes, and directed by Lorin Latarro.

Jun. 14, 2023

The world premiere recording of WILD ABOUT YOU (formerly WITH(OUT) HER) will feature an all-star cast of Tony, Grammy and Emmy-winning artists, including: Lea Salonga (Miss Saigon, Les Miserables, Once On This Island, Here Lies Love), Alex Newell (Shucked, Once On This Island), Joaquina Kalukango (Paradise Square, Into the Woods), Jenn Colella (Come From Away, SUFFS, If/Then), Eric McCormack (Will & Grace, The Cottage), Aisha Jackson (Once Upon A One More Time, Waitress), Noah Ricketts (Frozen, Beautiful: The Carole King Musical), and Jay McKenzie (Paradise Square, Beautiful: The Carole King Musical).

WILD ABOUT YOU is a new musical in development, with music and lyrics by Chilina Kennedy and book by Eric Holmes, and directed by Lorin Latarro. Following a well-received industry presentation in March 2023, an album was immediately greenlit, and a first developmental production will be staged in 2024-2025. The album will be produced by Brian Spector, Daniel Edmonds and Michael J. Moritz Jr., and will be released on Broadway Records later this year. Arrangements, orchestrations and music production are by Daniel Edmonds. Additional production and mixing will be by Emmy and Tony-winner producer Michael J. Moritz Jr. The score is infused with original, lyrical pop-folk songs that are memorable, elevated and timeless. The musical was originally developed at Eclipse Theatre Company and was part of the New York Theater Barn New Works Series.

ABOUT THE SHOW

When Olivia finds herself in the hospital with limited memory, she must dig through her messy past to figure out which of the loves of her life is her emergency contact, only to understand that her desire to make everyone happy has left no one happy. Through a series of realizations, she reclaims her right to be flawed and loved in all her human complexity. However, as she regains clarity, tragedy strikes, but that’s when Olivia literally moves Heaven and Earth to reconnect with her greatest love - her son.

ABOUT BROADWAY RECORDS

Broadway Records is the leading, Grammy® winning record label dedicated to releasing the most popular and current Broadway cast recordings, as well as preserving legacy musical theatre and theatre vocalists' repertoire. Under the leadership of Broadway Records' president and founder Van Dean, recent releases include the 2023 Broadway Revival of Camelot, New Off-Broadway Cast Recording of Assassins, the Grammy-nominated New Broadway Cast Recording of Caroline, Or Change, If The Fates Allow: The Hadestown Holiday Album, Grammy-nominated Burt Bacharach & Stephen Sater's Some Lovers, Grammy-nominated Stephen Schwartz's Snapshots, The Lehman Trilogy, Grammy-nominated Randy Rainbow's A Little Brains, A Little Talent, Legacy: Two Song Cycles by Ahrens and Flaherty, the Grammy and Tony Award-winning revival of The Color Purple, the Tony Award-winning and Grammy-nominated revival of Once On This Island, the Grammy-nominated Matilda The Musical, Fiddler on the Roof(2015 revival) and My Fair Lady (2018 revival), Anastasia, Bandstand, Groundhog Day, The Lightning Thief and NBC's television events, "The Wiz Live!" and "Peter Pan Live!" as well as solo albums from Patti LuPone, Lea Salonga, Brian Stokes Mitchell, Jessica Vosk, Kyle Taylor Parker, and many more. The label's critically-acclaimed "Live at Feinstein's/54 Below" series features top Broadway stars including Aaron Tveit, Annaleigh Ashford, Norbert Leo Butz, Sierra Boggess, Laura Benanti, Robbie Rozelle, Adam Pascal & Anthony Rapp, Micky Dolenz, and many others. Broadway Records philanthropic endeavors also include the "Broadway For Orlando: What The World Needs Now is Love", "We Are The World" by Broadway United and "Broadway Kids Against Bullying: I Have a Voice" music videos and From Broadway With Love benefit concerts for Sandy Hook, Orlando (Emmy Award for Sound) and Parkland. www.BroadwayRecords.com @bwayrecords



