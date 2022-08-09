Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Lauryn Ciardullo Brings Local and International Students Together For NYC Concert This Month

Lauryn will be hosting her students in concert at "Don't Tell Mama" in NYC on Aug 21, 4pm at 343 W. 46th St, New York, NY.

Aug. 9, 2022  

Broadway performer Lauryn Ciardullo (Disney's Aladdin) began offering free online song and dance classes during the covid shutdown to give young performers something fun to engage in while at home. Since starting ClassWithLauryn, Lauryn has reached hundreds of students join her classes and currently has a student roster made up of local New York City, Long Island and New Jersey performers as well as students from 9 different countries across the globe!

ClassWithLauryn has now grown into the premier place for young performers to study their craft offering private voice and acting lessons, group song and dance classes, voiceover classes and recording sessions as well as audition self-tape TV & Film sessions. More information about Lauryn and ClassWithLauryn can be found at www.classwithlauryn.com .

Lauryn will be hosting her students in concert at "Don't Tell Mama" in NYC on Aug 21, 4pm at 343 W. 46th St, New York, NY with a percentage of the proceeds going to St Jude Children's Hospital. There is a cover charge of $20 and a $20 food and drink minimum per person (cash only). Doors will open at 3:15pm.

Performers include Addie Jaymes, Rylie Schwab, Natalie Bizzoco, Victoria Bizzoco, Jazmine Gotoy, Carina Onesto, Katie Lovelock, Giada Mangino, Shoshana Simon, Yaffa Segal, Lyssandra Nieves, Anna Sirker, & Alicia Tritschler.

Tickets can be purchased at https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2190283®id=&articlelink=https%3A%2F%2Fdonttellmamanyc.com%2Fshows%2F6898-class-with-lauryn-presents-nyc-cabaret-8-21-22?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1




