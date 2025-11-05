Laurie Berkner Band Will Perform Two Holiday Shows at Tarrytown Music Hall

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Kids’ music superstars Laurie Berkner and The Laurie Berkner Band invite families to share the spirit of the season with them when they return to Tarrytown, NY for two festive holiday concerts on Sunday, December 7 at 11:00 a.m. and 3:00 p.m. at Tarrytown Music Hall, 13 Main St., Tarrytown, NY.

"I am thrilled to be coming back with the whole band to Tarrytown Music Hall for our last two shows of 2025!” says Laurie Berkner. "Ever since the first concert, back in 2011, I have looked forward to this special holiday tradition. I can’t wait to sing, dance, march, and celebrate with all the kids and families who join us!"

Laurie’s Tarrytown shows will feature tunes from her holiday albums, A Laurie Berkner Christmas and Another Laurie Berkner Christmas, including original songs like "I Live Inside a Snowglobe (Shake It Up)," “Candy Cane Jane,” and “Candle Chase,” and traditional songs like "Deck the Halls" and "Holly Jolly Christmas." The program will be chock full of seasonal favorites, including "Jingle Bells," “Frosty the Snowman,” "The Dreidel Song," an all-new Hanukkah song, “Lighting the Menorah,” and so much more. Fans can also expect an array of Laurie's greatest hits, such as "We Are The Dinosaurs" and "Waiting for the Elevator.” Kids should plan to bring their dancing shoes and a stuffed animal (for their heads), and Laurie hopes everyone will join in the holiday spirit and sing along!

Laurie Berkner's holiday shows have become a beloved seasonal tradition for many families, as essential as sleigh rides, snowmen, and hot cocoa by the fireside. Westchester Magazine enthused, "Laurie Berkner is considered a godsend by parents for being one of a handful of children's musicians that all members of the family can enjoy in equal measure. If your kids are climbing the walls waiting for Santa to arrive and think they'll burst before December 25, have them let off some steam seeing Berkner in concert."

The Laurie Berkner Band features: Laurie Berkner, vocals/guitar; Leslie Mendelson, keyboards; Winston Roye, bass; and Bobby Golden, drums/percussion.