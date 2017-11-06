Laura Osnes and Will Swenson to Star in LOVE AFFAIR Reading

Based on the 1939 film of the same name, Joseph J. Simeone's musical LOVE AFFAIR is about a chance encounter between engaged ladies' man Michel Marnet (Will Swenson) and Terry McKay (Laura Osnes) aboard a transatlantic cruise. As sparks fly they make plans to meet atop the Empire State Building, but a tragic accident threatens to interrupt destiny.

With book, music, lyrics by Joseph J. Simeone LOVE AFFAIR comes to life in this brand new musical. A developmental reading is being produced by Open Jar Productions as part of their New Works Initiative on November 17th for an industry-only presentation at The Signature Theatre.

In addition to Osnes and Swenson, Bryonha Marie Parham (Prince of Broadway) also stars in the reading.

Mr. Simeone, currently appearing in A BRONX TALE, began composing under the mentorship of orchestrator, William David Brohn (Ragtime, Miss Saigon) and continued his studies at The Juilliard School, while majoring in Dance.

"We are so proud to see Joseph's brilliant work come to life," says director Jeff Whiting (Bullets Over Broadway). "The combination of this classic tale, clever writing, and the brilliant cast that have been assembled for the reading have really set the stage for what is certain to become a brand new classic musical."

Additional casting includes: Carleigh Bettiol, Amara Brady, Jonathan Brody, Colin Carswell, Kaleigh Cronin, Dan Horn, Matthew Keaton, Eva Liu, Jeremiah Light, Jaden Lux, Charlie Marcus, Robert Montano, Libby C. Nelson, Sydney Rappe, Jackie Sanders, Tim Scott, Alexandria Witzig, and Lara Young. Stage manager is Jason Brouillard and Music direction by Andy Collopy. Tara Rubin Casting.

