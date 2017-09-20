Laura Osnes, Robert Cuccioli & Josh Young Featured on New ANGELS Studio Cast Recording

Just announced, the Broadway-aimed new musical ANGELS, produced by Marcus Cheong & Mark Kang, will release an original studio cast recording.

The inspirational songs from this original musical, featuring music by Ken Lai, and book and lyrics by Ken Lai and Marcus Cheong, are brought to life by a star-studded cast of Tony-nominated and award-winning Broadway performers, including two-time Tony Award-nominee Laura Osnes, Tony Award-nominee Robert Cuccioli, Tony Award-nominee Josh Young and Alan H. Green.

The album will be released digitally on Wednesday, October 25, 2017. CDs will be available for purchase via CD Baby, Amazon, Alliance Entertainment, and Super D.

ANGELS tells the epic story of the ancient war between the Angels and Lucifer's fallen minions. This timeless tale of good versus evil, hope versus despair, angels versus demons, is told through the eyes of Sera, the Angel of Light. Though she is gifted with the power to control light, she aspires to a more heroic role. Lucifer opposes Sera, causing chaos for the Angels and the humans they protect. Sera must find the courage to rise in victory over Lucifer and fulfill her purpose.

The album was recorded at Downtown Music Studios & Smash Studios in New York; The Grove Studios in Somersby, Australia; and Ramrod Studios & 301 Studios in Sydney, Australia. This recording features new musical arrangements from David Holmes and album producer Rich Fowler.

The cast of ANGELS includes two-time Tony Award-nominee Laura Osnes as 'Sera,' Tony Award-nominee Robert Cuccioli as 'Lucifer,' Tony Award-nominee Josh Young as 'Tyriel,' Alan H. Green as 'Gabriel,' Alexandra Zorn as 'Rebekah/Vixen,' Stephen Cerf as 'Michael/Dasher/Joab,' Kevin T. Collins as 'Stratus/Dasher/Titus/Reuben,' Elizabeth Ann Berg as 'Bethany,' and Stefanie Clouse as 'Sofiel.' Additional vocalists on the album include Jane Leslie Anderson, Hugh Wilson, Nicky Kurta, Tim Moxey, Gabrielle Lee, Mark Friedlander, Hannah J. Peterson, James Tehero, Daniel Thornton, and Mikaela Thornton.

The band for ANGELS includes Mitch Farmer (drums / percussion), Ben Whincop (bass), Jeff Camilleri (bass) and Charmaine Ford (keys). David Holmes served as the music director, with Tauesa Tofa serving as music co-director and Jane Lesley Anderson serving as assistant music director. The assistant director was Breanna Hickson. Orchestral arrangements are by Daniel Thornton and the original vocal arrangements are by Linda Wood.

Track Listing:

1. "Let There Be Light" - Gabriel, Angels

2. "I Believe in Angels" - Sera, Rebekah

3. "To Make a Difference" - Sera

4 "To Make a Difference - Hark" - Gabriel, Sera, Angels

5. "Hell" - Dasher, Vixen, Moore

6. "Hell (Reprise)" - Lucifer, Dasher, Vixen, Moore

7. "Why" - Gabriel, Stratus, Tyriel, Sophiel, Sera

8. "Hold On" - Bethany, Rebekah

9. "If Only" - Sera

10. "War" - Lucifer, Gabriel, Fallen, Angels

11. "One True Friend" - Sera, Tyriel

12. "Rise Up" - Lucifer, Joab, Titus, Rebekah, Bethany, Fallen

13. "I'm Not Bad" - Lucifer, Dasher, Vixen, Moore

14. "Peace" - Sera, Rebekah, Joab, Reuben, Fallen

15. "Where You Can Dream" - Sera

16. "Why (Reprise)" - Michael

17. "Every Cloud" - Sofiel, Sera, Stratus

18. "Perfect Disguise" - Stratus

19. "Let's Deal" - Lucifer, Tyriel

20. "The Giving" - Fallen

21. "Fallen Angel" - Lucifer, Fallen

22. "Without You Here" - Tyriel

23. "To Make a Difference - Hark (Reprise)" - Angels

24. "Star of the Show" - Lucifer, Fallen

25. "Remember Me" - Sera, Lucifer, Fallen

26. "I Believe in Angels (Reprise)" - Rebekah, Bethany, Angels

27. "One True Friend (Reprise)" - Tyriel, Sera, Gabriel, Angels

Live performances of Angels are coming soon at venues throughout the world. Visit www.seraangels.com for the latest news and information.

Related Articles