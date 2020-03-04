Laura Dreyfuss Releases New Single 'Sidelines'

Award-winning singer/actress Laura Dreyfuss has announced today's premiere of her new single. "Sidelines" is available now via S-Curve Records/BMG at all DSPs and streaming services; an official music video - directed by Marysia Makowska - is streaming now. Watch the video below!

"This song is about finding your voice in an unsupportive relationship, says Dreyfuss. "It's my way of telling someone that their negativity won't stop me from celebrating who I am and what I've accomplished."

Dreyfuss was immediately drawn to Makowska's artistic direction with the "Sidelines" music video. Having been familiar with her iconic depiction of women in film for Kate Spade, Ulta Beauty and more, Dreyfuss adds, "I really loved Marysia's treatment because the main goal was to build a visual representation of female empowerment and independence using textures, movement, light and an amazing tribe of women coming together to find their voice as both a community and individuals."

Produced by American Authors guitarist James Adam Shelley and his production partner, Michel Heyaca (Bea Miller, Grace Vanderwaal), "Sidelines" marks the latest in a series of new music releases begun with last year's acclaimed single, "Better Drugs (Feat. Beau Young Prince)." Praised by Good Night Magazine as "both a bop worthy to take to the dance floor and an excellent lyrical commentary on what many battling mental illness go through on a daily basis," the track is joined by an equally potent companion video, directed by filmmaker Nada Stjepanovic and streaming now.

Hailed for her work on Glee Season 6 and Season 2 of The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, Laura Dreyfuss' dazzling turn co-starring as Zoe Murphy in the Broadway production of Dear Evan Hansen earned her both a GRAMMY® Award (for the Dear Evan Hansen: Original Broadway Cast Recording) as well as a 2018 Daytime Emmy Award for her part in the cast's powerful performance of "You Will Be Found" on NBC's TODAY.

Last year saw Dreyfuss earn rapturous attention for her breakout performance as McAfee Westbrook in Netflix's blockbuster series, The Politician, including feature interviews in Marie Claire, Entertainment Weekly, O: The Oprah Magazine, Collider, Playbill, Cosmopolitan, W, and PEOPLE, among others. Perhaps ELLE said it best: "It's a star-making role (outside of Broadway) for Dreyfuss." The eagerly awaited second season of The Politician arrives on Netflix later this summer.

Now Laura Dreyfuss has embarked on a remarkable creative journey all her own, earning over 1 million monthly Spotify listeners with her powerfully unique outlook on what Pop music can and should truly mean. Songs like "Sidelines" and "Better Drugs" see the multi-talented New Jersey native blending soulful vocals, electric hooks, and a distinctly personal brand of lyrical songcraft. Currently hard at work on her full-length debut album while also continuing her busy acting career, Dreyfuss will soon unveil a series of select concert performances. For updates and much more, please visit lauradreyfussmusic.com.

Photo credit: Luca Venter





