Laura Benanti to Bring NOBODY CARES to Underbelly Boulevard Soho

Performances will take place on Tuesday, September 2nd at 7pm and 9pm.

By: Aug. 28, 2025
Laura Benanti to Bring NOBODY CARES to Underbelly Boulevard Soho Image
Laura Benanti: Nobody Cares, starring Tony Award winner Laura Benanti, is coming to London's Underbelly Boulevard Soho. Performances will take place on Tuesday, September 2nd at 7pm and 9pm. 

Laura Benanti: Nobody Cares previously ran at Audible’s Minetta Lane Theatre, Edinburgh Fringe, and is set to be presented at the Roda Theatre. 

Laura Benanti: Nobody Cares is a one-woman comedy show from the mind of Tony Award-winner Laura Benanti. Known for her dazzling Broadway performances and razor-sharp wit, Benanti takes the stage to share her hilarious, heartfelt, and sometimes brutally honest takes on getting older, people-pleasing, and the absurdity of it all.

Blending side-splitting storytelling with original songs, Nobody Cares is a love letter to recovering ingénues, mothers, and anybody working on themselves. 


