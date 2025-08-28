Laura Benanti to Bring NOBODY CARES to Underbelly Boulevard Soho

Audio brought to you by:

Laura Benanti: Nobody Cares, starring Tony Award winner Laura Benanti, is coming to London's Underbelly Boulevard Soho. Performances will take place on Tuesday, September 2nd at 7pm and 9pm.

Laura Benanti: Nobody Cares previously ran at Audible’s Minetta Lane Theatre, Edinburgh Fringe, and is set to be presented at the Roda Theatre.

Laura Benanti: Nobody Cares is a one-woman comedy show from the mind of Tony Award-winner Laura Benanti. Known for her dazzling Broadway performances and razor-sharp wit, Benanti takes the stage to share her hilarious, heartfelt, and sometimes brutally honest takes on getting older, people-pleasing, and the absurdity of it all.

Blending side-splitting storytelling with original songs, Nobody Cares is a love letter to recovering ingénues, mothers, and anybody working on themselves.