Laura Benanti, Peppermint, Margaret Cho and More Join DO RE #METOO

DO RE #METOO is a virtual concert of feminists covering some of the most sexist songs ever written, taking place on Thursday, September 17, 2020.

Abortion Access Front, the world's first not-safe-for-work rapid response abortion rights advocacy and comedy nonprofit, has announced DO RE #METOO, a virtual concert of badass feminists covering the most sexist songs ever written!

Sexist songs are so ingrained in pop culture that we sometimes find ourselves singing in the shower without realizing that we just LITERALLY sang an entire ditty about statutory rape. At Do Re #MeToo, we're belting with intention and purpose: kicking sexism's ass and having a great time doing it.

This virtual concert will be hosted by Lizz Winstead (AAF founder and co-creator of "The Daily Show"), and star Tony winning actress Laura Benanti, Margaret Cho, Peppermint ("RuPaul's Drag Race," Broadway's Head Over Heels), Laura Jane Grace (Against Me!), Veruca Salt, Kathy Valentine of The Go-Go's and a whole coven of other feminist badasses.

Do Re #MeToo is a hilarious night of good clean fun that reminds folks just how pervasive sexism and misogyny are in our culture, and how these messages negatively define the role women and femmes in society. This power line-up of women and non-binary musicians will cover sexism's greatest hits with all the irony they so richly deserve. What better way to get folks dancing and inspired to smash the patriarchy than with righteous performers lighting a match and burning it all down? (Musically, of course!)

As AAF founder and forever rebel child Lizz Winstead noted, "Pop music has done a stellar job of helping men's rights activists make their case that women are basically weenie garages, here to serve at the pleasure of the patriarchy. An evening of badass feminists throwing their lyrics back at them is cathartic, and also hilarious AF."

Tickets are Pay-as-you-can with all proceeds benefiting Abortion Access Front

DETAILS:

WHEN: Thursday, September 17, 2020. Concert 9 p.m. ET, Exclusive Pre-Show Party 8:30 p.m. ET

WHERE: Tickets available at www.aafront.org/drmt

BONUS VIP OPPORTUNITY: Do Re #MeToo will kick off with a pre-show cocktail party featuring Michelle Buteau ("The Circle," Always Be My Maybe) as our celebrity bartender. VIP ticket holders are invited to this exclusive next-level experience hosted by Lizz Winstead, starting at 8:30 p.m. ET. Share a virtual drink with Laura Benanti and other special guests! To find out more about becoming a Host or purchasing a VIP ticket, contact Sarah Frazier (sarahfrazier@aafront.org).

Tickets for Show - https://www.crowdcast.io/e/ladrvujh/register

Tickets for VIP Package - aafront.salsalabs.org/doremetoo2020

Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You