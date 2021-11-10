Laura Benanti, Nikki M. James, Ayodele Casel & More Join SING OUT FOR FREEDOM Concert

The American Civil Liberties Union and the New York Civil Liberties Union have announced performers and special guests set to join their hybrid streaming and in-person Sing Out For Freedom benefit concert on Monday, November 22 at 7:30pm (EST at The Town Hall).

The benefit concert will feature performances and appearances from Tony Award Winner Laura Benanti, tap dancer Ayodele Casel, November Christine, Kayla Davion (Tina - The Tina Turner Musical), Somáh Haaland, Tony Award Winner Nikki M. James (The Book of Mormon), four-time Tony Award Nominee Judy Kuhn (Fun Home, Assassins), Tony Award Nominee Arian Moayed ("Succession," Bengal Tiger at the Baghdad Zoo), Lauren Molina (Desperate Measures, Sweeney Todd), Alba Ponce de León, Nikhil Saboo (Mean Girls), Arya Shahi (PigPen Theatre Co.), Liana Stampur, Shaina Taub (Twelfth Night), Alexandria Wailes (Deaf West Theatre), Kuhoo Verma (Octet, Fairycakes), Princess Sasha Victomé, and Brandon Michael Nase, Executive Director of Broadway for Racial Justice, this year's Sing Out For Freedom honoree. KO will present BFRJ with the Michael Friedman Freedom Award.

They will join previously announced Peppermint (Head Over Heels, "RuPaul's Drag Race"), who will serve as host for the evening. The hybrid in-person and live-streamed concert will be directed by Jess McLeod (Hamilton in Chicago).

November Christine, Somáh Haaland, Nikki M. James, Judy Kuhn, Arian Moayed, Lauren Molina, Alba Ponce de León, Nikhil Saboo, Arya Shahi, Liana Stampur (co-founder of this event), Shaina Taub (co-chair), and Princess Sasha Victomé are all NYCLU Artist Ambassadors.

The concert will be telecast live from The Town Hall and audiences may attend the live show beginning with a $60 donation. For information about attending the live telecast, watching the livestream and how to donate, click HERE. American Sign Language Interpretation will be provided for live audiences and available Picture-in-Picture on the telecast. Accessibility Services provided by Invest In Access, a female and minority owned non-profit.

This year's Sing Out for Freedom benefit concert is executive produced by Rachel Sussman (What the Constitution Means to Me) and Cynthia J. Tong, along with producer Ari Conte. Music direction is by Mona Seyed-Bolorforosh, with music supervision by Michael J. Moritz, orchestrations by Paul Johnson, production management by Sydney Steele, video projection design by Kate Freer, scenic and props design by Riw Rakkulchon, lighting design by KJ Hardy, production stage management by Jhanaë Bonnick with Jereme Kyle Lewis as the assistant stage manager, casting by The Casting Collaborative / Andrea Zee, Danica Rodriguez, and Jason Styres and writing by Wendy Shankar and Bess Levin. NYCLU Artist Ambassador Kelsey Angel Baehrens is the associate director and live broadcast production is by Moritz Worldwide Inc with Broadway Unlocked. The band includes Abel Garriga as Associate Music Director and keys, Paul Johnson on bass, Marc Malsegna on guitar, and Dan Santiago on drums. The co-chairs of the NYCLU Artist Ambassadors program are Ari Afsar and Shaina Taub.

Sing Out For Freedom, now in its 19th year, was co-founded by Liana Stampur and Erich Bergen along with NYCLU Executive Director Donna Lieberman. Proceeds from the concert will benefit the work of the NYCLU and the ACLU to promote and protect civil rights and liberties in New York and across the country. For more information, visit www.singoutforfreedom.com.

Vaccination and mask policy: All guests who plan to attend the live telecast will need to be fully vaccinated with an FDA or WHO authorized vaccine and must show proof of vaccination at their time of entry into the venue with their reservation. Masks will be required for all audience members while inside the venue.