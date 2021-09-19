Laura Benanti Dazzles in the Diamond Series at Feinstein's/54 Below!

The "glamorously witty" (Associated Press) Laura Benanti makes her long-anticipated return to

Feinstein's/54 Below as a part of the exclusive Diamond Series. A Tony Award®-winning

actress who began her Broadway career at the age of 18, Benanti has been hailed by The New

York Times for her "effortless" vocals, and by the New York Post for her ability to "whip up

laughs out of thin air." She has starred in 11 Broadway shows (including The Sound of Music,

Gypsy, Into the Woods, Women on the Verge of a Nervous Breakdown, Nine, She Loves Me,

and My Fair Lady) and has been nominated for 5 Tony® Awards. Her flourishing television

career includes roles on "Gossip Girl," "Younger," "Nashville," "Supergirl," "Nurse Jackie," and

"The Good Wife" among others. Laura starred as Elsa Schraeder in the NBC production of "The

Sound of Music Live!" and she has impersonated Melania Trump in several appearances on

"The Late Show" with Stephen Colbert. On the big screen, Benanti stars opposite Michael

Keaton, Amy Ryan, and Stanley Tucci in the film Worth this Fall and in Lin-Manuel Miranda's

TICK, TICK... BOOM! for Netflix. She was recently seen opposite Billy Crystal and Tiffany

Haddish in the film Here Today.

Feinstein's/54 Below's new Diamond Series features concert- length performances by some of

the most luminous talents on Broadway matched with specially curated dinners in our elegant

supper club. Seating will be limited to ensure an intimate, comfortable and never to-be-forgotten

experience.



Guests will be greeted with a welcome drink and hors d'oeuvres prior to a three-course dinner

and an up-close and personal performance. Following the show, guests are invited to linger and

savor their evening in the warm and stylish environs of Feinstein's/54 Below. The cost of dinner,

the concert, tax and tip is included in the ticket price, with additional alcoholic beverages billed

separately.



Oct 5-10

Ticket prices start at $300 and include tax and gratuity.

Click HERE to purchase tickets



Official hotel sponsor: Mandarin Oriental Hotel