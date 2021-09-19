Laura Benanti Dazzles in the Diamond Series at Feinstein's/54 Below!
October 5-10
The "glamorously witty" (Associated Press) Laura Benanti makes her long-anticipated return to
Feinstein's/54 Below as a part of the exclusive Diamond Series. A Tony Award®-winning
actress who began her Broadway career at the age of 18, Benanti has been hailed by The New
York Times for her "effortless" vocals, and by the New York Post for her ability to "whip up
laughs out of thin air." She has starred in 11 Broadway shows (including The Sound of Music,
Gypsy, Into the Woods, Women on the Verge of a Nervous Breakdown, Nine, She Loves Me,
and My Fair Lady) and has been nominated for 5 Tony® Awards. Her flourishing television
career includes roles on "Gossip Girl," "Younger," "Nashville," "Supergirl," "Nurse Jackie," and
"The Good Wife" among others. Laura starred as Elsa Schraeder in the NBC production of "The
Sound of Music Live!" and she has impersonated Melania Trump in several appearances on
"The Late Show" with Stephen Colbert. On the big screen, Benanti stars opposite Michael
Keaton, Amy Ryan, and Stanley Tucci in the film Worth this Fall and in Lin-Manuel Miranda's
TICK, TICK... BOOM! for Netflix. She was recently seen opposite Billy Crystal and Tiffany
Haddish in the film Here Today.
Feinstein's/54 Below's new Diamond Series features concert- length performances by some of
the most luminous talents on Broadway matched with specially curated dinners in our elegant
supper club. Seating will be limited to ensure an intimate, comfortable and never to-be-forgotten
experience.
Guests will be greeted with a welcome drink and hors d'oeuvres prior to a three-course dinner
and an up-close and personal performance. Following the show, guests are invited to linger and
savor their evening in the warm and stylish environs of Feinstein's/54 Below. The cost of dinner,
the concert, tax and tip is included in the ticket price, with additional alcoholic beverages billed
separately.
Oct 5-10
Ticket prices start at $300 and include tax and gratuity.
Click HERE to purchase tickets
Official hotel sponsor: Mandarin Oriental Hotel