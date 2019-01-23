Laura Benanti Comments on Lauren Ambrose's Run in MY FAIR LADY

I woke up this morning thinking about Lauren Ambrose, the original Eliza in this production of @myfairladybway. Having never done a musical on Broadway, she took on one of the most challenging roles in the canon. She did it with courage, vulnerability, grace and dedication. For most of her run she did 8 shows a week, traveled to see her family on her "day off", turned right back around and did it all over again. She triumphed through the most stressful times in a shows run; tech, critics, opening, and awards season. This is simply a long overdue shout out to an actress I have admired for quite some time. I'm so grateful she passed the baton to me so that I might live my dream!

