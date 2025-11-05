Laura Bell Bundy, Victor Garber & More Join Hulu's NOT SUITABLE FOR WORK

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Broadway's Laura Bell Bundy and Victor Garber are among the newly announced recurring cast for Hulu's Not Suitable for Work, Deadline reports. The upcoming comedy series from creator Mindy Kaling will center "around five work-obsessed twenty-somethings striving for professional success and, if they have time, personal happiness in Manhattan’s most glamorous neighborhood, Murray Hill."

Both actors have a prior history with Legally Blonde. Garber starred in the original 2001 film as Professor Callahan, with Bundy playing Elle Woods in the Broadway adaptation. In this series, Garber will appear as the character of Wes Dryden, the host of an investigative journalism program, with Bell Bundy as Amy Pascarelli, the mother of A.J. (played by Ella Hunt).

Other cast members (many of whom with stage credits) include SNL alum Ego Nwodim, who will also star in the Lincoln Center Theater show The Comedy Series, Constance Wu (off-Broadway's Little Shop of Horrors), Greg Germann (Meteor Shower), Judy Gold, Harry Richardson (The Gilded Age), Stella Everett, May Hong (KPop Demon Hunters), Bhavesh Patel (Present Laughter), Emilia Suárez and Michael Benjamin Washington (The Boys in the Band).

Hunt, Avantika, Will Angus, Jack Martin and Nicholas Duvernay were previously announced to lead the series. In addition to creator, Kaling also serves as an executive producer alongside Charlie Grandy for Warner Bros. Television.

Laura Bell Bundy is a Tony Award-nominated actress who has appeared on Broadway in Hairspray, Wicked, Legally Blonde, and The Cottage. Screen credits include Guiding Light, How I Met Your Mother, Scream Queens, Anger Management, and more.

Victor Garber is a longtime stage and screen actor whose credits include Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barker of Fleet Street, Noises Off, Lend Me a Tenor, Arcadia, Art, Deathtrap, Little Me, Assassins, and many more. On Broadway, he was most recently seen as Horace Vandergelder in the Tony Award-winning revival of Hello, Dolly! He has received four Tony nominations.