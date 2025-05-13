Laura Bell Bundy, Kerry Butler, and Marissa Jaret Winokur to Host the 2025 Chita Rivera Awards

Hairspray stars Laura Bell Bundy, Kerry Butler, and Marissa Jaret Winokur will host the 2025 Chita Rivera Awards.



They will be joined by presenters and performers Tituss Burgess, Donna Murphy, Stephen Schwartz, Savion Glover, Nathan Lee Graham, Shoshana Bean, Eva Noblezada, Nicole Fosse, Noah Fosse, Liz Cho, Khori Petinaud, Lorna Luft, Stephanie Pope, Vy Higginsen and more. There will also be special performances from Boop!, GYPSY, the Verdon Fosse Legacy, and The Sing Harlem Choir.



The 2025 Chita Rivera Awards will be presented on May 19 at 7:30pm at the NYU Skirball, and produced by Joe Lanteri, Founder and Executive Director of the New York City Dance Alliance Foundation, Inc. in conjunction with Patricia Watt.



This year, the Chita Rivera Awards will be honoring Ben Vereen with the Lifetime Achievement Award, which will be presented by Pippin and Wicked composer and lyricist Stephen Schwartz.



"We couldn’t be more excited to host the Chita Rivera Awards and celebrate the incredible dancers and choreography that have brought stories to life on Broadway and in film over the past year,” Laura Bell Bundy, Kerry Butler, and Marissa Jaret Winokur said in a statement. “Dance and movement are powerful storytellers—they drive narratives, ignite emotion, and elevate every performance. We look forward to honoring these talented artists and toasting their artistry in what promises to be a truly inspiring evening.”

The mission of the Chita Rivera Awards is to celebrate dance and choreographic excellence, preserve notable dance history, recognize past, present, and future talents, while promoting high standards in dance education and investing in the next generation.



Nominators considered outstanding choreography, featured dancers, and ensemble in shows on Broadway as well as outstanding choreography in film, that opened in the 2024-2025 season. Nominations for the productions under consideration this season will be determined by the designated nominating committee. There are separate nominating committees for Broadway and Film. There is also an awarding committee for Broadway, which determines the final nominations that are received from the Broadway nominations committee. See the full list of nominees HERE!

