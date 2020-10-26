Laura Bell Bundy Announces Virtual Women Of Tomorrow Benefit Featuring Anika Noni Rose, Laura Benanti and More

The event will be taking place on Thursday, October 29th at 8pm ET/5pm PT.

Laura Bell Bundy has announced the Women Of Tomorrow Benefit for the Domestic Violence Response Fund in Conjunction with Futures Without Violence taking place virtually on Thursday, October 29th at 8pm ET/5pm PT.

Sponsored by "Sollis Health, a private 24/7 medical service and ER alternative" the free event will include live performances from Bundy, country superstar Mickey Guyton and singer ALLIE GONINO. The night will also feature a roundtable discussion on Domestic Violence with Futures Without Violence's Leila Milani (Sr. International Policy Advocate), Rachael Smith Fals (Sr. Vice President) and Kiersten Stewart (Director of Public Policy), Holly Hight, Director of Downtown Women's Center in Los Angeles and Sandra Park from the ACLU. Special appearances throughout the evening will include: Chrissie Fit, Amy Smart, Anika Noni Rose, Marissa Winokur, Laura Benanti and More

Esta Soler, Founder & President, Futures Without Violence, says, "Domestic Violence Awareness Month this year is especially critical given the devastating increases in domestic violence we are seeing in the context of the COVID-19 pandemic. Millions of children and adults throughout the U.S. and around the world are living in fear while sheltering in place, with long-term consequences for physical and emotional well-being as well as financial safety. Please consider donating to the Domestic Violence Response Fund (launched in partnership with founding donor The Allstate Foundation) to help survivors heal and rebuild their lives following abuse."

Earlier this month Bundy released her stirring rendition of the Cyndi Lauper classic "Girls Just Want To Have Fun." In honor of October being Domestic Violence Awareness Month the harrowing video for her version, depicts a woman living and triumphing through a DV situation directed by DV survivor Ariel Zucker from CNT Productions, who will also be joining the event.

"1 in 4 women experience domestic violence, and in fact most cases of female homelessness stem from this. That is why it was important for me to work with a director and producer who had experienced domestic violence," Bundy says. "With October being Domestic Violence Awareness Month, we hoped to do some good by releasing the song and video this month, raising awareness and in hosting a virtual fundraiser for victims."

Bundy continuously uses her platform to raise awareness for women. Inspired by the music of Glenn Miller, Doris Day, Peggy Lee, and classic MGM movie musicals, her upcoming album Women of Tomorrow, coming out in Spring 2021, is vintage in sound but not in subject matter. Like the current pop elements sprinkled throughout, this album encapsulates the experiences of today's modern women. These original songs cover issues like equal pay, breaking the glass ceiling, over-apologizing, the mental load of motherhood, pitting women against each other, holding women to unrealistic beauty standards, the obsession with social media, ownership over women's bodies, doing it all, and women's relationship to men.

Recently, Bundy premiered her musical podcast, Women of Tomorrow, which powerfully and deeply dives into the topics each song on her album presents, examines the history of those matters and provides solutions for moving forward. The first episode, featuring Bundy's interview with Democratic Senate Nominee Amy McGrath, is currently available exclusively at BPN.FM/WomenofTomorrow.

To register for the free event please visit: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/women-of-tomorrow-benefit-for-domestic-violence-response-fun-tickets-126342767619

Or subscribe to Bundy's YouTube page for the live event at: http://youtube.com/laurabellbundy

