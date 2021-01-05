Lashana Lynch to Play 'Miss Honey' in MATILDA Movie Musical

No Time to Die star, Lashana Lynch will step into the role of the kindly Miss Honey in the upcoming film adaptation of the award-winning musical Matilda!

Lynch joins Academy Award-nominee, Ralph Fiennes, who has signed on to step into the shoes of the story's villainous headmistress, Miss Trunchbull.

Lynch was most recently seen in Captain Marvel as fighter pilot Maria Rambeau. She made her film debut in the 2011 drama film Fast Girls. She later co-starred in the BBC television film The 7.39. On television, she also has appeared in Silent Witness, Death in Paradise, and was regular cast member on the short-lived BBC comedy Crims in 2015. In 2016, Lynch was cast as leading character, Rosaline, in the American period drama series Still Star-Crossed produced by Shonda Rhimes.

Matilda will be helmed by Matthew Warchus, who directed the original stage production. Netflix and Working Title will co-produce.

Matilda is written by Dennis Kelly, with music and lyrics by Tim Minchin. Based on the book of the same name by Roald Dahl, Matilda tells of a super-powered girl who uses her new skills to help those around her, all the while trying to deal with the atrocious Miss Trunchbull.

Matilda the Musical is currently running in the West End, where it began on 24 November 2011 at the Cambridge Theatre, after its premiere at by the Royal Shakespeare Company (RSC) at Stratford-upon-Avon from November 2010 to January 2011. It ran on Broadway at the Shubert Theatre, beginning April 13, 2013, and closed on January 1, 2017.