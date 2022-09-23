Larry Ray Returns To The Green Room 42 With THE LARRY RAY SHOW

After multiple sold out performances at the Green Room 42 stage, Larry Ray is very excited to return with The Larry Ray Show on Monday, October 10th at 7 PM.

The Green Room 42 and Acting Up Entertainment present this latest installment with Dr. Mory Ortman as musical director, Baily Fritz director and Emily Fisher digital director and cinematographer.

The Larry Ray Show is a remix of the American Variety Show, with musical performances, digital sketches and live sketch comedy. Oh, and there may be a couple of games involving audience participation and surprise gifts.

The Larry Ray Show will feature Broadway performers Daniel Yearwood (Hamilton, Once On This Island), Cory Jeacoma (Beautiful, 4400), DeLaney Westfall (Beautiful, Kinky Boots), Hillary Fisher (Between the Lines, Cyrano), Joey LaVarco (Jersey Boys, 13), Meecah (Hamilton), Noax (Mr. Holland's Opus) and Sean Michael Bruno (As You Like It).

Nina Barresi, Reagan Pender and Austin Ryan Backus return as writers with Noax and Christof Krumenacker joining the writing team. Rounding out the cast John Ford Dunker, Reagan Pender, Maria Andreoli, Nicole Niteka, Catherine Ariale, Emily Hardesty, Aaron Stangarone, Katie Kallaus, Joey Ledonio, Zelda Rogers, Eric Schell, Logan Farley, Jake Foster, Spencer Peck and Alejandra Suley. Accompanying Larry on stage, Skyler Volpe (Bass), James Schell (Guitar), Charles Schefft (Percussion) and Bryan Connel (Woodwinds).

Larry Ray is a Singer, Actor, Producer and Pod Cast Co-Host of Sure, Why Not? Studying both Musical Theater and Opera, he has performed various roles in Musical Theatre and Opera across the United States. Larry is the Owner of Acting Up Entertainment and has been an assistant producer for National Geographic and Mtv. In front of the Camera he has been featured on the Discovery Channel and Comedy Central.

More information and tickets can be found here The Larry Ray Show.