Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Larry Ray Returns To The Green Room 42 With THE LARRY RAY SHOW

The Larry Ray Show is a remix of the American Variety Show, with musical performances, digital sketches and live sketch comedy.

Sep. 23, 2022  

Larry Ray Returns To The Green Room 42 With THE LARRY RAY SHOW

After multiple sold out performances at the Green Room 42 stage, Larry Ray is very excited to return with The Larry Ray Show on Monday, October 10th at 7 PM.

The Green Room 42 and Acting Up Entertainment present this latest installment with Dr. Mory Ortman as musical director, Baily Fritz director and Emily Fisher digital director and cinematographer.

The Larry Ray Show is a remix of the American Variety Show, with musical performances, digital sketches and live sketch comedy. Oh, and there may be a couple of games involving audience participation and surprise gifts.

The Larry Ray Show will feature Broadway performers Daniel Yearwood (Hamilton, Once On This Island), Cory Jeacoma (Beautiful, 4400), DeLaney Westfall (Beautiful, Kinky Boots), Hillary Fisher (Between the Lines, Cyrano), Joey LaVarco (Jersey Boys, 13), Meecah (Hamilton), Noax (Mr. Holland's Opus) and Sean Michael Bruno (As You Like It).

Nina Barresi, Reagan Pender and Austin Ryan Backus return as writers with Noax and Christof Krumenacker joining the writing team. Rounding out the cast John Ford Dunker, Reagan Pender, Maria Andreoli, Nicole Niteka, Catherine Ariale, Emily Hardesty, Aaron Stangarone, Katie Kallaus, Joey Ledonio, Zelda Rogers, Eric Schell, Logan Farley, Jake Foster, Spencer Peck and Alejandra Suley. Accompanying Larry on stage, Skyler Volpe (Bass), James Schell (Guitar), Charles Schefft (Percussion) and Bryan Connel (Woodwinds).

Larry Ray is a Singer, Actor, Producer and Pod Cast Co-Host of Sure, Why Not? Studying both Musical Theater and Opera, he has performed various roles in Musical Theatre and Opera across the United States. Larry is the Owner of Acting Up Entertainment and has been an assistant producer for National Geographic and Mtv. In front of the Camera he has been featured on the Discovery Channel and Comedy Central.

More information and tickets can be found here The Larry Ray Show.

 


Regional Awards

Related Stories

More Hot Stories For You


Merrimack Repertory Theatre Presents William Shakespeare's MACBETHMerrimack Repertory Theatre Presents William Shakespeare's MACBETH
September 23, 2022

Something wicked this way comes. Merrimack Repertory Theatre (MRT) will present a unique take on William Shakespeare's Macbeth: the sinister tale will be told in its entirety through the eyes of the play's three powerful witches, directed by Rosa Joshi, from October 16 through November 6, according to Nancy L. Donahue Artistic Director Courtney Sale and Executive Director Bonnie J. Butkas.
Next Weekend - Inaugural Oktoberfest Kicks Off In Lakeview East Off Of BelmontNext Weekend - Inaugural Oktoberfest Kicks Off In Lakeview East Off Of Belmont
September 23, 2022

Our Lady of Mount Carmel, in partnership with the Lakeview East Chamber of Commerce, has announced its inaugural Oktoberfest.
I, VICTOR Announced At Old Red Lion TheatreI, VICTOR Announced At Old Red Lion Theatre
September 23, 2022

Queer retelling of Frankenstein by Mary Shelley I, Victor at The Old Red Lion Theatre, Islington.
TICK, TICK...BOOM! Cast Announced At Warwick Center For The Performing ArtsTICK, TICK...BOOM! Cast Announced At Warwick Center For The Performing Arts
September 23, 2022

Produced by The Warwick Dance Collective and The Warwick Broadway Collective, the resident companies of Warwick Center for the Performing Arts owned and directed by Melissa Padham-Maass in it's ongoing pursuit of excellence and cultural development in the Hudson Valley presentd it's inaugural Actors Equity Association production, tick, tick...BOOM!.
Cast Announced for OTHER PEOPLE'S DEAD DADS Industry ReadingCast Announced for OTHER PEOPLE'S DEAD DADS Industry Reading
September 23, 2022

A presentation of the 29 hour reading for a brand new play, Other People's Dead Dads by Jacob Wasson, will be held at Pearl 500 Studios at 1:00pm on October 3, 2022. The reading is directed by Cameron King and is Produced by ZJB Productions.