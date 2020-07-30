LaDuca Shoes Introduces New LaDuca Palette With More Diverse Selection Of Skin Tone Shades

Designed specifically for dancers in the BIPOC community, the LaDuca Palette offers four new shades that reflect a more diverse range of skin tones.

LaDuca Shoes announced today the launch of a more inclusive variety of skin tone shades for all of their character shoes, called the LaDuca Palette. Designed specifically for dancers in the BIPOC community, the LaDuca Palette offers four new shades that reflect a more diverse range of skin tones, giving a wider variety of dancers the opportunity to select a more suitable skin tone.

"We are delighted to welcome the LaDuca Palette to the LaDuca Shoe family," says creator and founder Phil LaDuca. "During these challenging times for the Theater, Dance & Arts communities, we wanted to provide each and every dancer-- from the classroom to Broadway--the opportunity to feel fully confident upon returning to the studio and the stage with the best foundation possible, in their own natural skin shade.

"Similar to our current line of character shoes, the LaDuca Palette will encompass the same top quality and functionality I developed and created for the dancer by centering the body properly, alleviating unnecessary knee and back pain, thus supporting a healthier and fuller dance experience," he adds.

Taking LaDuca's commitment to diversity & inclusion one-step further, the company has brought on Selena Robinson, an NYC Diversity & Inclusion consultant, dancer, and marketing professional, to the LaDuca Team. Says Ms. Robinson, "After following the company's BLM responses, I reached out to LaDuca Shoes because I believed their company was sincerely interested in connecting with the BICPOC community and that the company would benefit not only from the insight of a BIPOC performer but a professional marketing manager who understands the world of business. I'm thrilled to be part of this positive change in the dance community and so pleased that the shoes I've loved throughout my career are now available in multiple skin shades."

LaDuca Shoes are made by a dancer, for a dancer. Handcrafted in Italy, LaDuca Shoes are the Original Flexible Character Shoes for both amateur and professional dancers and are the premier footwear for theater, film, television, and concerts.

Says its founder, 2017 Drama Desk Winner, Phil LaDuca, "LaDuca shoes were created with the dancer in mind; proper balance and body placement to maximize the dancer's abilities while avoiding injuries. I am honored to have been able to bring the industry a line of shoes that are not only functional but supportive as well."

For more than 20 years, LaDuca Shoes have appeared on nearly every Broadway star and starlet from Meryl Streep to Liza Minnelli to the finest performers on any world stage. From Wicked, Chicago, Kinky Boots, West Side Story, and Moulin Rouge to the Radio City Christmas Spectacular on the feet of The Rockettes. They've been on tour with Katie Perry, Gwen Stefani and Aerosmith and are featured in such movies as Chicago starring Catherine Zeta Jones, Richard Gere and Renee Zellweger, NINE starring Daniel Day Louis, Penelope Cruz, Dame Judi Dench, Kate Hudson and Sophia Loren, and Burlesque starring Cher and Christine Aguilera, to name a few.

With its Flagship Location in Midtown, New York City and sister shop in London on Drury Lane, LaDuca Shoes can be seen all over the world from America to Australia, Europe to Asia.

