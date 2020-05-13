LaChanze, Tamara Tunie and Celia Rose Gooding to Co-Host CELEBRATING HARLEM STAGE

On Monday May 18, 2020 at 7:00pm, Harlem Stage, the legendary uptown performing arts venue will host an online premiere celebration on Facebook and Instagram in place of its annual spring gala. Due to the COVID-19 crisis, Harlem Stage is forced to cancel its in person event but will premiere a virtual event to be enjoyed by all arts and culture lovers. a??

The online event is a tribute to artists, activists, and creators, and celebrates Harlem Stage's more than 35 years as an institution known for commissioning and presenting new, innovative work that reflects and responds to the complex conditions that shape the lives of artists and communities of color.

Celebrating Harlem Stage will be hosted by award-winning Broadway, television and film actor, LaChanze, producer, director, and award-winning actor, Tamara Tunie, and award-nominated, rising Broadway actor, Celia Rose Gooding.a?? Hosts and Harlem Stage will be responding to live comments throughout the event.

Viewers can see new and archival musical performances by legendary rock star Nona Hendryx fresh off the heels of her multi-sensory WaterWorks commissioned performance at the Metropolitan Museum of Art this spring. Also featured will be jazz pianist, composer, and MacArthur Genius Jason Moran, jazz and hip-hop star José James, Harlem Stage WaterWorks artist, Jason 'Timbuktu' Diakité and other musical guests. The gala will feature special appearances by MSNBC host and anchor, Joy Reid, dance legend Bill T. Jones, stars of television and film, Claire Danes, Hugh Dancy, hip-hop pioneer, Fab 5 Freddy, star of television and film, Tate Donovan, among others.

Like so many arts organizations, especially those dedicated to serving artists of color and making their work accessible to the community, Harlem Stage is facing economic challenges like never before. Due to the cancellation of their annual spring gala, their most critical fundraiser of the year, Harlem Stage is facing a significant revenue gap that could undermine their ability to continue the mission they have so proudly championed for more than 35 years.



The event can be viewed on Harlem Stage's Facebook and Instagram channels via the below links.

Donations are welcome to ensure the continued existence of Harlem Stage and its ability to discover, support, and commission works by visionary artists of color, and present those works at low, or no cost, to the community. To donate, please click: DONATE NOW.

"The closure of performing arts venues due to COVID-19 has been difficult for artists, administrators, stakeholders and for audiences. This online celebration will showcase our mission to a wider audience and hopefully raise the critical funds needed to continue to support visionary artists of color whose daring works inspire and uplift our community and our world" said Patricia Cruz, Executive Director of Harlem Stage.





