LaChanze, Lillias White, Phylicia Rashad, Ken Roberson and Others Celebrate Timothy Graphenreed in Virtual Memorial

LaChanze and Avenue Q Choreographer, Ken Roberson will join Lillias White, Phylicia Rashad, George Faison and Emmy/Golden Globe Winner, S. Epatha Merkerson and others to celebrate Broadway's Timothy Graphenreed (The Wiz) in a virtual Memorial on Sunday, February 28th at 5:30pm, EST.

The virtual celebration will be hosted by Lee Summers (Dreamgirls), directed by Jeffery V. Thompson (Eubie), stage managed by Gwen Gilliam (Eclipsed) and Norman Anthony Small (Apollo Theater). The evening will include virtual remembrances from around the globe, including Terry Burrell (Into the Woods), Zane Mark (Bring in the Noise, Bring in the Funk), Jermaine Rowe (Fela!), Virginia Woodruff (The Color Purple), Randy Flood (The Wiz), composers Yuma Sung and Tinatin Japaridze with vocalists Robert Ball, Clayton Bryant, Michael Salat and Army Veteran/Educator, Julio Peterson.

Mr. Graphenreed, a Broadway composer/lyricist/librettist/musical director/vocal arranger/dance arranger/orchestrator/accompanist, was best known for composing The Tornado, and Emerald City Ballet in the Broadway hit "The Wiz." He also worked as arranger/musical director with numerous noted Director/Choreographers such as Maurice Hines, George Faison and Leslie Dockery. He accompanied and arranged for countless artists, including Lillias White, Jennifer Holliday, Phylicia Rashad, Gregory Hines and Maya Angelou.

Timothy Graphenreed, is survived by his daughter Traci Graphenreed Crane, Grandchildren Aaralyn and Donavan Wilkerson and his loving life partner of 20 years,

J. David Moore.

Timothy Graphenreed's virtual memorial will be held on Sunday, February 28th at 5:30pm, EST:

Zoom Link - https://us02web.zoom.us/j/82235646707