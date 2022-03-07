La Jolla Playhouse Announces THE OUTSIDERS and Re-Imagined AS YOU LIKE IT for 2022/2023 Season

La Jolla Playhouse has announced the final two productions for its 2022/2023 season: the world-premiere musical The Outsiders, to run February/March, 2023; and a re-imagined production of Shakespeare's As You Like It, to run November/December, 2022.

The story that defined a generation is re-imagined in a groundbreaking musical for a new generation. In 1967 Tulsa, Oklahoma, the hardened hearts, aching souls and romantic dreams of Ponyboy Curtis, Johnny Cade and their band of greasers take center stage in a fight for survival and a quest for purpose. Adapted from S.E. Hinton's seminal book and Francis Ford Coppola's iconic film, The Outsiders features a book by Pulitzer Prize finalist Adam Rapp (The Sound Inside), music and lyrics by Jamestown Revival (Jonathan Clay and Zach Chance) and Tony Award winner Justin Levine (Moulin Rouge!), music supervision, arrangements and orchestrations by Justin Levine, directed by Obie Award winner Danya Taymor (Pass Over).

In Shakespeare's classic romantic comedy, Rosalind and Orlando meet by chance in court and have an immediate connection. When they are both banished, fate brings them together again in the Forest of Arden. But this time, Rosalind, who is dressed as the male shepherd Ganymede for safe passage, challenges Orlando to prove the strength of his love by offering herself up to role play as Rosalind. In the ensuing game of romantic seduction, does Orlando know who is under the costume, or is the game love itself? In this re-imagined As You Like It, co-directed by Tony Award winner Christopher Ashley, the Rich Family Artistic Director of La Jolla Playhouse (Come From Away), and Helen Hayes Award winner Will Davis (Off-Broadway's Men on Boats), audiences are taken into the vibrant, wild woods, where preconceived notions topple in the face of the malleability of identity and limitless potential of the human heart.

"I've been wanting to direct As You Like It for a long time, but the journey of exile and self-examination we've all undertaken over the last two years makes it even more ripe for re-imagining. It's a delight to be working with the fantastically-talented Will Davis on a fresh, gender-fluid interpretation of Shakespeare's timeless comedy," said Ashley. "I'm proud to cap off our 2022/23 season with the world premiere of The Outsiders. The classic book and movie have influenced generations of people, and this stellar creative team will bring this beloved story to vibrant musical life."

These two productions will join the Playhouse's previously-announced 2022/2023 season, including Lempicka: A New Musical, book and lyrics by Carson Kreitzer, music by Matt Gould, choreographed by Raja Feather Kelly, and directed by Tony Award winner Rachel Chavkin (Broadway's Hadestown), running June 14 - July 24; the world premiere of Here There Are Blueberries, by Tony Award nominee Moisés Kaufman (Playhouse's 33 Variations, Broadway's I Am My Own Wife) and Amanda Gronich, conceived and directed by Moisés Kaufman, produced in association with Tectonic Theater Project, running July 26 - August 21; the En Garde Arts production of Fandango for Butterflies (and Coyotes), by Andrea Thome (Playhouse's Neva), original music by Sinuhé Padilla, directed by José Zayas, running August 30 - September 25; and the world premiere of Mother Russia, by UC San Diego MFA alumna Lauren Yee (Playhouse's Cambodian Rock Band), directed by Tyne Rafaeli (Playhouse's The Coast Starlight), running September 20 - October 16.

Prior to the start of the subscription season, the Playhouse will mount its acclaimed Without Walls (WOW) Festival at ARTS DISTRICT Liberty Station April 21 - 24, 2022 featuring four action-packed days of theatre, dance and music, with multiple performances by renowned local, national and international artists taking place throughout the weekend.

Tickets for the Playhouse's 2022/2023 season productions are currently available via a subscription purchase at LaJollaPlayhouse.org.