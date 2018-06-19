LOVE NEVER DIES Will Make Stops in Memphis, Philadelphia, Denver, and More This Fall

Complete 2018-2019 schedule has been announced for the North American tour of Andrew Lloyd Webber's Love Never Dies, the spellbinding sequel to The Phantom of the Opera. The tour launched in Fall 2018, and continues this week in Nashville, TN at TPAC June 19-24, followed by the Orpheum Theater in Minneapolis, MN next week, June 26-July 1. A complete touring schedule is below.

Starring as the man behind the mask is Bronson Norris Murphy as 'The Phantom,' with Meghan Picerno as 'Christine Daaé.' The Journal-Enquirer cheers the two leads, "Murphy and Picerno are mind-blowing vocalists." The Fort Myers News-Press said of Murphy, "[his] nuanced performance brought tears to my eyes." "In the role of Christine, Meghan Picerno offers persuasive acting and a voice well above the usual musical theater level in total sheen and technical finesse. Her eloquent singing of the title song is a major highlight," hailed the Baltimore Sun.

Rounding out the cast are Karen Mason as 'Madame Giry,' Sean Thompson as 'Raoul, Vicomte de Chagny' Mary Michael Patterson as 'Meg Giry,' and Christian Harmston and Jake Heston Miller sharing the role of 'Gustave.' The trio of Phantom's henchmen are played by Katrina Kemp as 'Fleck,' Richard Koons as 'Squelch' and Stephen Petrovich as 'Gangle.'

At certain performances, the role of 'Christine Daaé' will be played by Rachel Anne Moore.

The ensemble includes Chelsey Arce, Erin Chupinsky, Diana DiMarzio, Tyler Donahue, Yesy Garcia, Alyssa Giannetti, Michael Gillis, Tamar Greene, Natalia Lepore Hagan, Lauren Lukacek, Alyssa McAnany, Dave Schoonover, Adam Soniak, John Swapshire IV, Kelly Swint, Lucas Thompson, Correy West and Arthur Wise.

Hear from the creative team about this new touring production:

Directed by Simon Phillips (Priscilla Queen of the Desert The Musical) with new set and costume designs by Gabriela Tylesova, choreography by 2011 Astaire Awards winner Graeme Murphy, lighting design by Nick Schlieper and sound design by Mick Potter, the show is one of the few instances of a major West End musical being given a complete makeover for subsequent productions.

Lloyd Webber said he knew about five minutes into seeing its first run-through that he and the new production team had achieved something special. "I have the great joy of being able to say that I think this production is probably the finest one I could ever, ever hope for."

The year is 1907. It is 10 years after his disappearance from the Paris Opera House and The Phantom has escaped to a new life in New York where he lives amongst the screaming joy rides and freak shows of Coney Island. In this new, electrically charged world, he has finally found a place for his music to soar, but he has never stopped yearning for his one true love and musical protégée, Christine Daaé.

Now one of the world's finest sopranos, Christine accepts an invitation to travel from Paris to New York to perform at a renowned opera house. Christine's marriage to Raoul is suffering at the hands of his drinking and gambling and they desperately need the financial rewards that America can give them.

In a final bid to win back Christine's love, The Phantom lures her, Raoul, and their young son Gustave, from Manhattan to the glittering and glorious world of Coney Island - not knowing what is in store for them.

Since its premiere in 2010, Love Never Dies has enjoyed productions worldwide in London, Australia, Denmark, Japan and Germany, as well as multiple recordings including a concept album and a London cast recording. A DVD release of the Australian production has delighted fans globally, and now the North American tour brings the musical to the US for the first time.

For more information, please visit www.loveneverdies.com.

REMAINING 2017-2018 TOUR DATES

Nashville, TN - TPAC - June 19-24, 2018

Minneapolis, MN - Orpheum Theatre - June 26-July 1, 2018

Houston, TX - Hobby Center - July 17-22, 2018

Dallas, TX - Music Hall - July 23-August 5, 2018

Ft. Worth, TX - Bass Performance Hall - August 7-12, 2018

Kansas City, MO - Starlight Theatre - August 14-19, 2018

2018-2019 TOUR DATES

Memphis, TN - Orpheum Theatre - September 4-9, 2018

Charlotte, NC - Belk Theater - September 11-16, 2018

St. Louis, MO - Fox Theatre - September 18-30, 2018

Philadelphia, PA - Academy of Music - October 2-7, 2018

East Lansing, MI - Wharton Center - October 9-14, 2018

Des Moines, IA - Civic Center - October 16-21, 2018

Denver, CO - Buell Theatre - October 23-28, 2018

Tulsa, OK - Tulsa Performing Arts Center - October 30-November 4, 2018

Oklahoma City, OK - Civic Center Music Hall - November 13-18, 2018

Little Rock, AR - Robinson Center Music Hall - November 20-25, 2018

Austin, TX - Bass Hall - November 27-December 2, 2018

Additional engagements to be announced

