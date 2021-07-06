LIVE FROM FEINSTEIN'S/54 BELOW Announced; Streaming Series to Launch With Andrew Barth Feldman's PARK MAP

Feinstein's/54 Below has announced Live from Feinstein's/54 Below, a new series featuring streams of LIVE performances direct from Broadway's Living Room! Following four sold-out performances, Andrew Barth Feldman's Park Map will kick off the series on July 11 at 7pm. Tickets are $12 and can be purchased at BroadwayWorld Events

ANDREW BARTH FELDMAN: PARK MAP - July 11 at 7 PM

Streaming live - one night only

Tickets are $12

BroadwayWorld Events

Please stand clear of the doors. Por favor manténgase alejado de las puertas.

Andrew Barth Feldman (Dear Evan Hansen, Ratatouille: The TikTok Musical, High School Musical: The Musical: The Series) returns to the stage equipped with his extraordinarily specific area of expertise: the Disney Parks. Through song, Park Map will hilariously detail the winding history of the Disney Parks while vulnerably exploring Andrew's own increasingly complex relationship with the most magical place on earth. Directed by Marc Tumminelli with music direction by Jon Balcourt, Park Map will feature various musical styles, some of Andrew's own original songs, and possibly too much discussion about Superstar Limo. This show will be streamed live during its final performance.

The stream comes on the release weekend of Feldman's debut single, "Every Pretty Girl," which will be performed in the show along with three other original songs. You can hear "Every Pretty Girl" on all streaming platforms starting Thursday, July 8.

Live from Feinstein's/54 Below was designed to make more shows accessible to fans from across the globe. To recreate the live experience, all shows will be presented exclusively at the time of performance with an in-house audience and will not be available on demand afterwards.

54 Below Premieres, a separate series of concerts that feature cinematic, five-camera HD shoots to bring the glamour and intimacy of Broadway's Living Room directly to in-home screens, launched in December 2020 with Broadway Princess Holiday Party and was followed by Norm Lewis: Christmastime Is Here! (NY Emmy Nomination), Sondheim Unplugged, Jeremy Jordan: Carry On and a concert by Marilyn Maye.

Additional shows for both series will be announced at a later date. Ticketing and streaming services for both series are provided by BroadwayWorld Events.

