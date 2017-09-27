LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS Returning to Theaters with Alternate Ending This October

Fathom Events and Warner Bros will be bringing LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS: THE DIRECTOR'S CUT to theaters for two days this October. The 1986 American rock musical horror comedy film will feature an elaborate 23-minute alternate ending cut from the original movie, as well as a special introduction from director Frank Oz. The film will hit theaters on October 29th and October 31st.



In the film, a nerdy florist finds his chance for success and romance with the help of a giant MAN-EATING plant who demands to be fed. Seymour Krelborn is a nerdy orphan working at Mushnik's, a flower shop in urban Skid Row. He harbors a crush on fellow co-worker Audrey Fulquard, and is berated by Mr. Mushnik daily. One day as Seymour is seeking a new mysterious plant, he finds a very mysterious unidentified plant which he calls Audrey II. The plant seems to have a craving for blood and soon begins to sing for his supper. Soon enough, Seymour feeds Audrey's sadistic dentist boyfriend to the plant and later, Mushnik for witnessing the death of Audrey's ex. Will Audrey II take over the world or will Seymour and Audrey defeat it.

Watch the film's official trailer below:

The horror comedy rock musical LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS, by composer Alan Menken and writer Howard Ashman, is based on the low-budget 1960 black comedy film The Little Shop of Horrors. The music, composed by Menken in the style of early 1960s rock and roll, doo-wop and early Motown, includes several well-known tunes, including the title song, "Skid Row (Downtown)", "Somewhere That's Green", and "Suddenly, Seymour".

The musical premiered Off-Off-Broadway in 1982 before moving to the Orpheum Theatre Off-Broadway, where it had a five-year run. It later received numerous productions in the U.S. and abroad, and a subsequent Broadway production. The musical was also made into a 1986 film of the same name, directed by Frank Oz.

Source: USA Today

