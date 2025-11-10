LITTLE HOUSE 50th ANNIVERSARY PODCAST LIVE! is Coming to The Green Room 42

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Grab your bonnets and buckle up, New York-because the prairie is coming to the city! On November 22, 2025, The Little House 50th Anniversary Podcast goes LIVE at The Green Room 42, celebrating 50 years of Little House on the Prairie with a hilarious, heartfelt night of stories, music, nostalgia, and mischief straight from the prairie itself.

The live show stars Alison Arngrim, forever beloved as Nellie Oleson-the sassiest villain on the prairie. Arngrim's acclaimed solo show Confessions of a Prairie Bitch has toured worldwide, and she remains a fan favorite on stage, screen, and comedy stages everywhere.

Joining her is Dean Butler, who captured hearts as Almanzo Wilder. Butler's career spans Broadway (Into the Woods), television (Buffy the Vampire Slayer, The New Gidget), and producing award-winning documentaries about Little House and its creator, Laura Ingalls Wilder.

Hosting the fun is Pamela Bob, creator and star of the award-winning digital series Livin' On a Prairie, and Broadway veteran (A Gentleman's Guide to Love and Murder, Hand to God).

Special guest, composer/lyricist Charles Bloom, who played Almanzo's little brother, Perley Day Wilder, joins for even more prairie delight.

Expect behind-the-scenes stories, audience Q&As, belly laughs, and more! It's the kind of prairie chaos you love from the podcast-but this time, you're part of it!

Can't make it to New York? Live stream tickets are available! Watch the show from anywhere, and your link will remain active for 30 days after the event-so you can relive the prairie magic anytime.

So put on your lemon verbena, put down the morphine, and hitch your wagon-Walnut Grove is taking over NYC for one night only!