LISTEN: Stark Sands Joins Latest Episode of DRAMA. Podcast

Two-time Tony Award nominee Stark Sands (Kinky Boots, American Idiot) made his debut solo appearance on theatre and entertainment podcast DRAMA. with Connor & Dylan MacDowell. The guys connect over the unreal events of 2021 so far, Stark's Christmas card tradition, playing Meryl Streep's son, twin connections, getting notes from Cyndi Lauper, the power and relevancy of Kinky Boots, The Miraculous Year, the brilliance of Billy Porter, playing a soldier in both his feature film and Broadway debuts, the rage and love of the Green Day musical, and hope for a better year ahead.

The podcast is also releasing a series of episodes with 2020 Tony® nominees, which has included Elizabeth Stanley, Derek Klena, Robyn Hurder, Celia Rose Gooding, Kathryn Gallagher, Myra Lucretia Taylor, and more so far.

