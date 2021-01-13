LISTEN: Stark Sands Joins Latest Episode of DRAMA. Podcast
Sands shares his Christmas card tradition, details about playing Meryl Streep’s son and more!
Two-time Tony Award nominee Stark Sands (Kinky Boots, American Idiot) made his debut solo appearance on theatre and entertainment podcast DRAMA. with Connor & Dylan MacDowell. The guys connect over the unreal events of 2021 so far, Stark's Christmas card tradition, playing Meryl Streep's son, twin connections, getting notes from Cyndi Lauper, the power and relevancy of Kinky Boots, The Miraculous Year, the brilliance of Billy Porter, playing a soldier in both his feature film and Broadway debuts, the rage and love of the Green Day musical, and hope for a better year ahead.
Listen to the episode below!
The podcast is also releasing a series of episodes with 2020 Tony® nominees, which has included Elizabeth Stanley, Derek Klena, Robyn Hurder, Celia Rose Gooding, Kathryn Gallagher, Myra Lucretia Taylor, and more so far.
Resident dramatics and twin brothers, Connor & Dylan MacDowell explore theatre, entertainment, pop culture, and the vibrance of love and life in New York City with Broadway performers, rising stars, and personalities within the theatre community. Joined weekly by thrilling special guests, they have intimately casual conversations about the dramatic journey that brought them here. With new episodes every Wednesday, listen in for your weekly dose of DRAMA!
Check out their recent episodes with Keala Settle (The Greatest Showman), Alice Ripley (Next to Normal), Austin Scott (Hamilton), Jay Armstrong Johnson (Phantom of the Opera), Kara Lindsay (Newsies), George Salazar (Be More Chill), Kathryn Gallagher (Jagged Little Pill), Andrew Barth Feldman (Dear Evan Hansen), Lilli Cooper (Tootsie, SpongeBob SquarePants), Tyler Hanes (Cats, A Chorus Line), Ana Villafañe (On Your Feet!), Rory O'Malley (Book of Mormon), Jackie Cox (RuPaul's Drag Race), and many more Broadway stars.
More Hot Stories For You
-
Governor Andrew Cuomo Announces 'New York Arts Revival'- A Plan to Revive the Entertainment Industry
Broadway has been dark for almost a year, and members of the entertainment industry have been desperate for news about when the arts might return in N...
Nick Jonas Reportedly in Talks to Lead JERSEY BOYS Streamed Event
According to a new report, recording artist and stage star Nick Jonas is in talks to lead a streaming event performance of the Tony Award-winning Best...
VIDEO: See Eva Noblezada and Alex Brightman in the Trailer for Upcoming SVU Episode
Tony nominees Eva Noblezada and Alex Brightman will appear in an upcoming episode of 'Law & Order: SVU,' scheduled to premiere on January 14th at 9 p....
RATATOUILLE: THE TIKTOK MUSICAL Raises $2 Million For the Actors Fund
Ratatouille: The TikTok Musical has generated a total of $2 million to benefit The Actors Fund, making this the most successful fundraiser in Actors F...
BroadwayWorld Seeks College Student Bloggers for Spring 2021
Calling all theatre-loving college kids! We're looking for Sophomores, Juniors, and Seniors to share their knowledge with Freshman with recommendation...
VIDEO: On This Day, December 10- THE LITTLE MERMAID Opens On Broadway
On this day in 2008, the Broadway adaptation of the classic Disney film, The Little Mermaid, opened at the Lunt-Fontanne Theatre. ...