LISTEN: Rachel Potter Releases Mashup of WAITRESS and Taylor Swift, 'Lover, You Matter to Me'
Rachel Potter has released a new single, featuring a mashup of Taylor Swift and Waitress! The song, a duet between Potter and Marty Thomas, is called Lover, You Matter to Me.
The song is now available on Spotify.
Hey guys, I released a new single! Check out my duet with @martythomasbway - a mashup of 2 of my fav things: @taylorswift13 & @SaraBareilles @WaitressMusical a??i?? https://t.co/iYjRCM7TUE- Rachel Potter (@therachelpotter) April 3, 2020
Rachel Potter began her professional career at Walt Disney World, singing as Ariel, Belle and Nemo. She later starred on Broadway in The Addams Family, as Wednesday Addams, originated the role of the Mistress in the Tony-Nominated revival of Evita, and toured as Glinda in Wicked. Some of her favorite roles she's had the honor of playing regionally: Wendla in Spring Awakening, Sophie in Mamma Mia!, and Eponine in Les Miserables.
Pursuing another dream of country music and recording arts, she moved to Nashville in 2013. Potter went on to become a Top 12 finalist on season 3 of The X Factor, earning international praise for her country rendition of Queen's "Somebody to Love." Her take on the classic tune, which has now reached over 46 million views on YouTube, is featured on her album, "Not So Black and White."
