LISTEN: Micky Dolenz Sings 'I'm a Believer' on ROCKERS ON BROADWAY: LIVE (VOLUME 1)

Additional artists featured on Rockers On Broadway: Live  (Volume 1) include Alex Brightman, Michael Cerveris, LaChanze and more.

Aug. 17, 2022  

I'm a Believer, featuring rock & roll icon, Micky Dolenz, the latest single from the new Rockers On Broadway: Live (Volume 1), has been releeased! Rockers On Broadway: Live (Volume 1) is an album of the best live performances from Rockers On Broadway concerts over the past 28 years. To date, the album has already surpassed 300K digital streams.

Listen below!

"It has been a great honor to have the legendary, Micky Dolenz of the Monkees, to be a part of the Rockers on Broadway family all these years," said Donnie Kehr, creator of Rockers On Broadway. "To have his joyful live version of 'I'm a Believer' on the album is truly an honor

"I'm a Believer" was written by Neil Diamond and originally recorded by the Monkees in 1966 with lead vocals by Micky Dolenz. The easy-going, harmonious rock hit reached the #1 spot on the U.S. Billboard Hot 100 chart and remained there for seven weeks, becoming the last No. 1 hit of 1996 and the best-selling single for all of 1967.

Rockers On Broadway will once again return to a live show on Monday, October 3, 2022 with "Rockers On Broadway Live: She Rocks," marking the organization's 29th annual concert event. The evening will honor Diane Warren, one of the most prolific and successful contemporary songwriters of our time, with performances by a myriad of incredible female artists who have excelled in both the music industry and on Broadway. Tickets are now on sale at rockersonbraodway.com.

Featuring incredible vocals from a variety of Tony and Grammy Award-winning artists performing 12 chart-topping hit songs, the complete Rockers On Broadway: Live (Volume 1) album is now available on all streaming and download channels worldwide.

Proceeds from the sales of Rockers On Broadway: Live (Volume 1), will support ongoing initiatives for The PATH Fund, Inc.® (Performing Artists That Help). A very limited edition vinyl of the album is available for a donation of $500.00 here: rockersonbroadway.com

Rockers On Broadway: Live (Volume 1) is a carefully curated retrospective album featuring live-recorded performances from past Rockers On Broadway concerts by some of the industry's biggest names. IIn additional to Brightman and Cerveris, the album includes songs from Academy Award and Grammy Award winner Paul Williams, Grammy Award nominee Micky Dolenz (The Monkees), Tony Award winner LaChanze (The Color Purple), Tony Award winner Christian Hoff (Jersey Boys), Tony Award winner Alice Ripley (Next To Normal), Tony Award nominee Constantine Maroulis (Spring Awakening, Rock Of Ages; "American Idol"), Emma Hunton ("Good Trouble," Wicked, Next To Normal), Donald Webber Jr. (Hamilton, Holler If You Hear Me, Motown The Musical), acclaimed singer / songwriter Morgan James (Motown The Musical, Godspell), Michael Lanning (Bonnie & Clyde; The Civil War), Donnie Kehr (Jersey Boys, The Who's Tommy), and rising star Isabelle Gottfried.

The Rockers On Broadway: Live (Volume 1) band includes Susan Aquila (Violin), Henry Aronson (Musical Director, Keys), special guest Kenneth Asher (co-writer of Rainbow Connection on Piano), Miles Aubrey (Keys), Ted Baker (Keys), Claudia Chopek (Violin), Gary Bristol (Bass), Nate Brown (Guitar), Claudia Chopek (Violin), Joseph Church (Musical Director, Keys), Jonathan Dinklage(Violin), Ken Dow (Bass) Kevin Dow (Drums), Kevin Kuhn (Guitar), Jay Lesile (Sax, Flute), Jonathan Linden (Guitar), Logan Medland (Keys), John Putnam (Guitar), Max Sangerman (Trumpet), Gary Seligson (Drums), Steve 'Hoops' Snyder (Keys), Joe Snyder (Trombone), and Mark Verdino (Bass).

Back-up vocals are by Michelle Kinney (Rainbow Connection, Space Captain), Crystal Mosser (Rainbow Connection), Sean Jenness (Space Captain), Ta'Rea Campbell (Space Captain), Sam Behr (The Show Must Go On), Nick Preziosi (The Show Must Go On), Amelia Cormack (Purple Rain), Brook Wood (Purple Rain), Max Sangerman (Purple Rain) and Christine Ripley (Hallelujah).

Rockers On Broadway: Live (Volume 1) is manufactured and distributed by Jazzheads Inc. licensed from R.O.B. Records (a subsidiary label of The PATH Fund, Inc.). More information about Jazzheads can be found at: jazzheads.com

The PATH Fund, Inc.® (Performing Artists That Help), is a 501c3 non-profit organization dedicated to supporting arts education with scholarship and program funding for pre-professional training organizations and NYC's thriving arts community by working with aspiring writers to develop new works of music and theater. In times of great need, The PATH Fund has aligned and supported notable causes including disaster relief, equality and community needs.


ROCKERS ON BROADWAY: LIVE (VOLUME 1) | Track List


Under Pressure | Alex Brightman, Michael Cerveris
I'm A Believer | Micky Dolenz
What About Us | Isabelle Gottfried
December 1963 (Oh What A Night) | Christian Hoff, Donnie Kehr
Dream A Little Dream | Emma Hunton
The Show Must Go On | Morgan James
Space Captain | Michael Lanning
No Rain | Constantine Maroulis
Purple Rain | LaChanze
Thugz Mansion / A Change Is Gonna Come | Donald Webber
The Rainbow Connection | Paul Wlliams
Hallelujah | Alice Ripley



