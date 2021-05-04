LISTEN: MY FAVORITE FLOP Discusses DEAR WORLD On Latest Episode

It's time to put one some costume jewels, grab your loyal stuffed dog, and head down to the sewers because hosts Bobby Traversa and Kristina Miller-Weston are back with a brand new episode of popular new podcast My Favorite Flop and it's all about Jerry Herman's "Dear World"!

Based on Jean Giraudoux's play "The Madwoman of Chaillot" (as adapted by Maurice Valency), "Dear World" focuses on three countesses who deviously scheme to stop businessmen from drilling for oil in a Parisian neighborhood. On the episode, hosts Bobby and Kristina break down the creative journey of "Dear World" beginning as an early career passion project for composer Jerry Herman, to its troubled road to Broadway that saw a revolving door of directors, choreographers, and material written for the show. They also touch upon the lasting legacy of the original cast album, which features one of the finest overtures ever written for the Broadway stage, that has led to countless revisals and revivals in attempt to finally "fix" the show. Countess Aurelia may not be Dolly Levi or Mame Dennis, but she is surely at home among The Real Housewives of Jerry Herman Musicals!

My Favorite Flop is the brainchild of hosts Bobby Traversa (former Executive Vice President, The STAGE Network) and Kristina Miller-Weston (Jersey Boys; Barbie Live!) and was born out of their love for musical theatre and their desire to celebrate the lesser-knowns and also-rans. Each episode explores a different Broadway "flop" and lovingly looks at the show itself, its history, and perhaps some of the surrounding factors that may have led to its ultimate demise. Over the course of this podcast, Bobby and Kristina hope their positivity and enthusiasm help to de-stigmatize the word "flop" and change the narrative that "flop = bad."

And tune in to Facebook Live, YouTube, or Twitch tonight, May 4th, at 7pm PST for an exclusive episode of My Favorite Flop's companion-series "After The Bows", where hosts Bobby and Kristina will keep the conversation going by sitting down with actor Ben Sheaffer, who played Julian opposite Sally Ann Howes in the 2000 Goodspeed Opera House revival of the show.