Lin-Manuel Miranda has made a new mix on Spotify, called "What Comes Next...A May 2020 Mix"!

"Listen in order if you can," Miranda insists in his tweet sharing the playlist.

The mix features songs ranging from Dave Malloy's Octet, to Lil Wayne, to The Strokes, Bad Bunny, and more.

Listen to the full playlist below!





