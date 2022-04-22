LISTEN: Jeremy Jordan Releases First Singles With New Band 'Age of Madness'

Jeremy Jordan has released the first two singles from his new band, "Age of Madness."

The singles, "My First Enemy" and "Preaching to the Fire" are now available on all streaming platforms. Jordan has also announced that a music video for "My First Enemy" will be dropping later today. Listen to the new singles below and check back later to watch the new visual!

Age of Madness also features Sarah Charness on violin, Mikael Aom on guitar, and Matt Graff on drums.

Jordan recently teased the new music with a trailer, featuring the first footage of the band performing "My First Enemy."

"I've been telling people for a long time that I'm gonna come out with a new album, like I'm gonna make my own music and finally put it out into the world," Jordan stated in the video. "I think I was going about it the wrong way. I'm sitting here, trying to do it all by myself. I'm not a solo artist."

Watch the album trailer here:

Jordan is best known for his Tony and Grammy-nominated portrayal of Jack Kelly in Newsies on Broadway. He recently starred Off-Broadway as Seymour in Little Shop of Horrors. He has also been seen on Broadway in American Son, a role that he reprised in the Netflix film adaptation, as Clyde in Bonnie & Clyde (Theatre World Award), Tony in West Side Story, and lead roles in Waitress and Rock of Ages.

Listen to "My First Enemy" and "Preaching to the Fire" here: