LISTEN: Hear Music From the First Two Episodes of SCHMIGADOON!

Milan Records today releases two albums of music from episodes 1 and 2 of "SCHMIGADOON!," the Apple Original musical comedy series executive produced by Lorne Michaels.

The series premiered today on Apple TV Plus.

Available everywhere now, Episode 1 and Episode 2 soundtracks feature original music and lyrics by the show's co-creator and showrunner Cinco Paul in addition to score music by composer Christopher Willis.

Performing the show's musical numbers is a renowned cast of talent that includes Cecily Strong, Keegan-Michael Key, Martin Short, Alan Cumming, Kristin Chenoweth, Aaron Tveit, Dove Cameron, and more. The albums make their debut alongside the global launch of the series' first two episodes, which are now streaming on Apple TV+. Milan Records will continue to release episodic soundtracks for the remaining four episodes in the series as they debut on Apple TV+.

"Schmigadoon!," a parody of iconic Golden Age musicals, stars Strong and Key as a couple on a backpacking trip designed to reinvigorate their relationship who discover a magical town living in a 1940s musical. They then learn that they can't leave until they find "true love." The first season also stars Alan Cumming, Kristin Chenoweth, Aaron Tveit, Dove Cameron, Ariana DeBose, Fred Armisen, Jaime Camil, Jane Krakowski and Ann Harada. Martin Short guest stars.

Hailing from Broadway Video and Universal Television, a division of Universal Studio Group, Schmigadoon! is co-created by Cinco Paul and Ken Daurio. Paul serves as showrunner, and wrote all of the original songs for the series. Barry Sonnenfeld directs and executive produces. In addition to starring, Strong serves as producer, and Daurio serves as consulting producer and writer. Andrew Singer executive produces with Lorne Michaels on behalf of Broadway Video.

Listen here: