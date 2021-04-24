LISTEN: First Listen to the Title Song From IN THE HEIGHTS

As BroadwayWorld previously reported, the In The Heights Original Motion Picture Soundtrack will be released on June 11th, the same day the film arrives in U.S. theatres and is streaming on HBO Max.

The soundtrack is now available for pre-order here, and will feature a brand new, original song titled "Home All Summer," written by Lin-Manuel Miranda and performed by the film's stars, Anthony Ramos, Leslie Grace and Marc Anthony.

Get a first listen to the title track below!

Track List:

In The Heights Benny's Dispatch Breathe No Me Diga It Won't Be Long Now 96,000 Piragua When You're Home The Club Blackout Paciencia Y Fe Alabanza Carnaval del Barrio When The Sun Goes Down Champagne Finale Home All Summer

The creator of "Hamilton" and the director of "Crazy Rich Asians" invite you to a cinematic event, where the streets are made of music and little dreams become big... "In the Heights." Lights up on Washington Heights...The scent of a cafecito caliente hangs in the air just outside of the 181st Street subway stop, where a kaleidoscope of dreams rallies this vibrant and tight-knit community. At the intersection of it all is the likeable, magnetic bodega owner Usnavi (Anthony Ramos), who saves every penny from his daily grind as he hopes, imagines and sings about a better life. "In the Heights" fuses Lin-Manuel Miranda's kinetic music and lyrics with director Jon M. Chu's lively and authentic eye for storytelling to capture a world very much of its place, but universal in its experience.

"In the Heights" stars Anthony Ramos ("A Star is Born," Broadway's "Hamilton"), Corey Hawkins ("Straight Outta Compton," "BlacKkKlansman"), singer/songwriter Leslie Grace, Melissa Barrera (TV's "Vida"), Olga Merediz (Broadway's "In the Heights"), Daphne Rubin-Vega (Broadway's "Rent"), Gregory Diaz IV (Broadway's "Matilda the Musical"), Stephanie Beatriz (TV's "Brooklyn Nine-Nine"), Dascha Polanco (TV's "Orange is the New Black") and Jimmy Smits (the "Star Wars" films). Chu directed the film from a screenplay by Quiara Alegría Hudes, based on the musical stage play, music and lyrics by Lin-Manuel Miranda, book by Quiara Alegría Hudes and concept by Miranda. Miranda, Hudes, Scott Sanders, Anthony Bregman and Mara Jacobs produced the film, with David Nicksay and Kevin McCormick serving as executive producers.