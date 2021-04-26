Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
LISTEN: Broadway's Backbone with Personal Trainer Jaron Frand

Jaron Franz is making a name for himself as a go to personal trainer for the working actor.

Apr. 26, 2021  

BroadwayWorld is excited to bring you new episodes of Broadway's Backbone- a podcast dedicated to the men and woman of the ensemble: the chorus of dancers, singers, and actors that are the foundation of every Broadway musical. These often-unsung gypsies are the hardest working people on the boards and are Broadway's backbone.

Each episode features an interview with a Broadway vet, in which they speak about their life, career and dreams, and the topics that aren't always shared. The life of a gypsy maybe full of passion, but not always filled with glamour. Each guest shares intimate details about their journey. There is no mud slinging, but expect a little dirt. The podcast is in honor of the folks of the ensemble and the people who plan to be them.

Jaron Frand is making a name for himself as a go to personal trainer for the working actor. He has a personal mantra that is about small consistent effort and that fitness is an identity habit. You've got to show up and follow up. With changing one's perspective on fitness, he is seeing results in his clients. It's about a shift from I have to go work out to, I am someone who now works out. His goal is to break the false narrative of what leading characters must look like, provide support and accountability to his clients and aims to recomposition the body in a healthy way. "Stop waiting to be motivated, get up and do it"

