LINCOLN CENTER AT HOME Will Celebrate Latin Music and Dance With Upcoming Virtual Programs

Lincoln Center at Home is making available incredible performances and family programming for free at LincolnCenter.org. Upcoming programs include rarely seen Latin music and dance performances from the Lincoln Center archives. The new #ConcertsForKids series showcases specially made concerts for families with children from an eclectic range of artists, straight from their homes to yours.

Archival performances and #ConcertsForKids are available for free and on demand at LincolnCenter.org and Lincoln Center's Facebook Page. Additionally, #ConcertsForKids can also be found on Lincoln Center's YouTube page.

Viewers at home can watch Lincoln Center's archival performances from Joshua Bell, with the U.S. debut of the Chamber Orchestra of Havana, Ballet Hispánico, and The Villalobos Brothers. Specially made #ConcertsForKids performances include Music from the Sole and Sonia De Los Santos, plus upcoming concerts by Elena Moon Park, Zeshan B and more.

WHEN: Lincoln Center archival performances - Fridays starting April 3 at 5:30 p.m. ET

#ConcertsForKids - Sunday, April 5 at 11 a.m. ET and weekly; select concerts available now. Calendar available at LincolnCenter.org.

WHERE: Lincoln Center archival performances - LincolnCenter.org, and Facebook.com/LincolnCenterNYC

MORE: Lincoln Center at Home (#LincolnCenterAtHome) is a new initiative launched to maintain vital connections during the COVID-19 pandemic. In addition to Lincoln Center's archival performances and #ConcertsForKids, Lincoln Center at Home also offers Pop-Up Classroom - daily creative lessons for children and families to do together - led by some of the world's best artists and educators. Each activity utilizes simple materials found at home to help families with children explore a variety of art forms including music, dance, theater, and more.

In addition, Lincoln Center at Home features a trove of video from the archives of Lincoln Center's resident organizations, including performances from across campus, and live streams from wherever performances are still happening - empty halls, living rooms, and more.

Follow #LincolnCenterAtHome and check our web calendar for the latest digital offerings from all of Lincoln Center.

Sonia De Los Santos

Sunday, April 5, 2020 at 11:00 am ET

A soulful and important new voice in family music, Sonia De Los Santos spreads messages of joyful community music-making and builds bridges across cultures to inspire and excite children and grown-ups of all backgrounds. Blending both old and new songs, Sonia weaves a personal musical story that touches on universal themes of understanding.

Music From The Sole

Now available at LincolnCenter.org

Led by dancer-musician Leonardo Sandoval and bassist-composer Gregory Richardson, Music from the Sole reflects choreographic and musical influences from Sandoval's native Brazil, and Richardson's talent combining funk, house, jazz, and Afro-Cuban music. Featuring original music, choreography, and improvisation, this show is guaranteed to keep children and families engaged.

Additional #ConcertsForKids include violinist Elena Moon Park, singer-songwriter Zeshan B, Gustafer Yellowgold, Falu, Soul Science Kids, and more.





