LIGHT, an Evening Of Storytelling Comes to The Soho Playhouse Honoring the Voices of Theater 

The event is on December 1st, 2023.
The Soho Playhouse and Actors Theatre presents an evening of storytelling, LIGHT. Join in for a holiday storytelling event on Friday December 1st 7:00 PM at The Soho Playhouse 15 Vandam Street in New York, NY.
Experience stories, songs,and dance by special guests, while celebrating art and theater.
Brought to you by The Soho Playhouse, Actors Theater, Alba Albanese and David Zayas Jr. Stage Manager Nicole Amaral
Special guests storytellers include; Diego Aguirre, Nick Atkinson, Elizabeth Bays, Gray Caro, Scout Cook, Jaime Klassel, Yaasameen Perez, Taylor Plas, Marc Reign, Delissa Reynolds, and Ashleen Brigid Rowan
Tickets on Sale online $20.00 or available at the Door $25.00
Date: December 1st, 2023, 7PM entry show begins at 7:30PM
Location: The Soho Playhouse
15 Vandam Street
New York, NY 10013
