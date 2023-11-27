LIGHT, an Evening Of Storytelling Comes to The Soho Playhouse Honoring the Voices of Theater 

The event is on December 1st, 2023.

By: Nov. 27, 2023

POPULAR

Video: Watch the 35 Best Broadway Performances from the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade Photo 1 Video: Watch the 35 Best Broadway Performances from the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade
Exclusive: Watch Kelli O'Hara and Sutton Foster Take the Stage at Carnegie Hall Photo 2 Exclusive: Watch Kelli O'Hara and Sutton Foster Take the Stage at Carnegie Hall
Video: SHUCKED Cast Performs 'Corn' & 'Independently Owned' at the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Photo 3 Video: SHUCKED Cast Performs at the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade
Video: & JULIET Is Pop Perfection at the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade Photo 4 Video: & JULIET Is Pop Perfection at the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade

LIGHT, an Evening Of Storytelling Comes to The Soho Playhouse Honoring the Voices of Theater 

The Soho Playhouse and Actors Theatre presents an evening of storytelling, LIGHT. Join in for a holiday storytelling event on Friday December 1st 7:00 PM at The Soho Playhouse 15 Vandam Street in New York, NY.

Experience stories, songs,and dance by special guests, while celebrating art and theater.

Brought to you by The Soho Playhouse, Actors Theater, Alba Albanese and David Zayas Jr. Stage Manager Nicole Amaral

Special guests storytellers include; Diego Aguirre, Nick Atkinson, Elizabeth Bays, Gray Caro, Scout Cook, Jaime Klassel, Yaasameen Perez, Taylor Plas, Marc Reign, Delissa Reynolds, and Ashleen Brigid Rowan

Tickets on Sale online $20.00 or available at the Door $25.00

Date: December 1st, 2023, 7PM entry show begins at 7:30PM

Location: The Soho Playhouse
15 Vandam Street
New York, NY 10013




RELATED STORIES

1
Video: The Cast of HERE LIES LOVE Takes Final Bows on Broadway Photo
Video: The Cast of HERE LIES LOVE Takes Final Bows on Broadway

Here Lies Love played its final Broadway performance yesterday, November 26, 2023, after 33 previews and 149 regular performances at the Broadway Theatre. Check out video of the cast taking their final bows here!

2
Today is the Final Day to Vote For BroadwayWorlds Next On Stage Photo
Today is the Final Day to Vote For BroadwayWorld's Next On Stage

November 27 is the final day to vote for BroadwayWorld's Next On Stage, Broadway's biggest national competition for high school and college students. Find out more about the competition and how to vote here!

3
Video: TINA Cast Members Perform Acoustic Simply the Best For Turners Birthday Photo
Video: TINA Cast Members Perform Acoustic 'Simply the Best' For Turner's Birthday

Sunday 26 November would have marked Tina Turner’s 84th birthday. To honour her, stars from TINA – THE TINA TURNER MUSICAL and accompanist Marco Gerace have recorded a special acoustic version of Simply the Best.  Check out the video here!

4
Bankruptcy Court Recommends Approving Hal Luftig Company Reorg Plan, With Caveats Photo
Bankruptcy Court Recommends Approving Hal Luftig Company Reorg Plan, With Caveats

As his Here Lies Love played its last week of performances on Broadway, producer Hal Luftig scored a significant victory in court. The Bankruptcy Court of the Southern District of New York recommended confirming the reorganization plan for Hal Luftig Company, Inc.

More Hot Stories For You

Video: Watch New Clips of 'Hell No,' 'Mysterious Ways,' and 'Push Da Button' from THE COLOR PURPLEVideo: Watch New Clips of 'Hell No,' 'Mysterious Ways,' and 'Push Da Button' from THE COLOR PURPLE
HERE LIES LOVE Plays Final Broadway PerformanceHERE LIES LOVE Plays Final Broadway Performance
Video: Watch A BEAUTIFUL NOISE Perform on the Thanksgiving Day Parade on CBSVideo: Watch A BEAUTIFUL NOISE Perform on the Thanksgiving Day Parade on CBS
Video: Watch Jordan Fisher Talk HADESTOWN During The Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade on CBSVideo: Watch Jordan Fisher Talk HADESTOWN During The Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade on CBS

Videos

The Cast of HERE LIES LOVE Takes Final Bows on Broadway Video
The Cast of HERE LIES LOVE Takes Final Bows on Broadway
TINA Cast Members Perform Acoustic 'Simply the Best' For Turner's Birthday Video
TINA Cast Members Perform Acoustic 'Simply the Best' For Turner's Birthday
Watch New Clips of 'Hell No,' 'Mysterious Ways,' and 'Push Da Button' from THE COLOR PURPLE Video
Watch New Clips of 'Hell No,' 'Mysterious Ways,' and 'Push Da Button' from THE COLOR PURPLE
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket Central SHOP BROADWAY
WICKED
HADESTOWN
Ticket Central STAGE MAG
GUTENBERG! THE MUSICAL!
HOW TO DANCE IN OHIO

Recommended For You









close sound sound