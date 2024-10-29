LES MISÉRABLES' Adam Pearce Raises Awareness On World Stroke Day

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Adam Pearce, currently starring in Les Misérables in London's West End, is using World Stroke Day to raise awareness about stroke recovery. After surviving a stroke in December 2022, the 40-year-old actor has returned to the stage and is now sharing his journey to encourage others facing similar challenges.

In a new video for the Stroke Association, Pearce meets fellow survivor Nathan, a vehicle technician, to discuss the hurdles of recovery and the value of community support. Pearce, who experienced his stroke following an evening performance at London’s Young Vic Theatre, feared it could end his career and alter his daily life. "I couldn’t move my arm or leg," Pearce recalled, "and wondered how I could ever get back to the life I had before."

The actor spent a year relearning basic functions before resuming his role as the Bishop of Digne in Les Misérables at the Sondheim Theatre, a part he had played a decade earlier. His recovery journey involved relearning to walk and coping with the physical and emotional impact of his stroke.

A key driving force in Pearce’s recovery was his eight-year-old son, Henry. "A big goal for me was to walk my son to school again," he shared. "He’s been my biggest champion through this."

In the Stroke Association video, Pearce and Nathan share their coping strategies and discuss the significance of small victories in recovery. "I celebrate every win," Pearce told Nathan, emphasizing that each milestone, from putting on socks to showering independently, represents progress.