LA Philharmonic to Broadcast ICONS ON INSPIRATION with Julie Andrews and More

The Los Angeles Philharmonic Association today announced the broadcast of LA PHIL: ICONS ON INSPIRATION

The program features conductor Gustavo Dudamel with the LA Phil, joined by a diverse roster of talented artists and renowned cultural icons, and offers audiences a front-row seat to memorable performances and intimate conversations between Dudamel and his special guests.

The program, which was filmed late last year at the iconic Hollywood Bowl, opens with composer Jessie Montgomery's Starburst and features Dudamel in one-on-one online conversations with legendary award-winning actress, singer and writer Julie Andrews; Academy and Grammy Award-winning artist, actor, author and activist Common; superstar singer Katy Perry; Academy Award-winning actress Natalie Portman; Latin Grammy-winner Carlos Vives; and internationally acclaimed pianist Yuja Wang.

The viewing audience will hear from these iconic figures about how music inspires and uplifts them and about their enduring support for the art form. Interspersed between each conversation, the orchestra plays music selected and inspired by the celebrated guests: Ellington's "Martin Luther King" from Three Black Kings in a new orchestration by Terence Blanchard; Scherzo: Pizzicato ostinato from Tchaikovsky's Symphony No. 4; Berceuse from Stravinsky's The Firebird; Márquez' Danzón No. 2 in a version for solo piano performed by Yuja Wang; Romero's Fuga con Pajarillo featuring alumni of YOLA (Youth Orchestra Los Angeles); and "Das himmlische Leben" from Mahler's Symphony No. 4 in an arrangement by Erwin Stein and featuring soprano Liv Redpath.

"During these times, music has been a lifeline for so many of us, helping to bring us together in spirit through the many challenges," said Dudamel. "We wanted to create an event that honored that sense of hope and connection and celebrated the way that the orchestra can unite us in the service of something greater than ourselves. To be able to share the stage with these extraordinary cultural icons is a dream and privilege, and to be able to perform some of their favorite pieces of music is a gift. We are so grateful for their support, and so happy that our partners at KCET are helping us to share our message."

"Icons on Inspiration is another example of how we are finding creative ways forward during this difficult time," said Chief Executive Officer and David C. Bohnett Chief Executive Officer Chair Chad Smith. "Gustavo has assembled a great program and invited friends from across our creative community to speak to the idea of inspiration-all in support of the definitional initiatives and extraordinary musicians of the LA Phil. Thanks to our dedicated donors and supporters, and now KCET, we are thrilled to be able to share this program with so many."

"As Southern California's flagship PBS organization, we are doing everything we can as a trusted community connector during these times to allow the vibrant arts community to experience the value that the LA Phil brings to the region," said Chief Creative Officer of KCET Juan Devis. "Through public television, we offer up the largest stage in Los Angeles, bringing both access and equity to some of the most acclaimed artists at the epicenter of the world's most prolific arts and culture community."

The performances were filmed outdoors at the Hollywood Bowl under strict adherence to public health guidelines, with all performers maintaining social distance.

Broadcasting on on KCET, Southern California's flagship PBS station and home for award-winning public media programming. The airing provides an opportunity for Southern Californians who missed the celebratory, star-studded event, which was originally available online only, to enjoy a concert showcasing LA Phil Music & Artistic Director Gustavo Dudamel and the LA Phil from the comfort of their living rooms. LA PHIL: ICONS ON INSPIRATION airs on Wed., Feb. 24, at 8PM on KCET in Southern California.

For more information about the broadcast, please visit kcet.org/icons.