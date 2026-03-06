LA LA LAND IN CONCERT To Play Radio City Music Hall

LA LA LAND IN CONCERT will be presented at Radio City Music Hall on Saturday, April 11, 2026 at 8:00 p.m., following two sold-out performances at Carnegie Hall earlier this year.

The concert experience features composer Justin Hurwitz conducting a full orchestra and jazz band performing the film’s score live in sync with a screening of the 2016 Lionsgate film La La Land on the venue’s large screen.

Written and directed by Damien Chazelle, the Academy Award-winning film follows a jazz pianist and an aspiring actress who fall in love while pursuing their careers in Los Angeles.

Hurwitz composed the score for La La Land and has written music for all of Chazelle’s films, including Whiplash, First Man, and Babylon. His work has earned two Academy Awards, four Golden Globes, three Critics’ Choice Awards, two Grammy Awards, and a BAFTA.

Tickets for the Radio City performance will range from $50 to $225 (plus applicable fees). They will go on sale Friday, September 12 at 10:00 a.m. ET.