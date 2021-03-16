Kyle Selig Releases New Album CAREFUL DAYS

Mean Girls star Kyle Selig has released his new album, Careful Days, available to stream now on Spotify and Apple Music!

After announcing the album's upcoming release on March 12th, he then posted on Instagram his thoughts about the last year, what inspired the album, and who helped him along the way, stating, "These songs have been my buoy. These songs are about the good things - or (at the very least) the attempt to find the good things. These songs gave me a sense of connection. These songs gave me something to pursue. And now they're yours. And it is my deepest hope that they help you to make whatever it is you want to make." Check out the full post on Instagram here.

Listen to Careful Days on Spotify below!

Album cover by Tovi Wayne.

Broadway: Aaron Samuels in Mean Girls, Elder Price in The Book of Mormon. Television: "Madame Secretary" (CBS). "The Late Show with Stephen Colbert" (CBS). "Evil" (CBS). Off-Broadway: Joan of Arc: Into the Fire, written by David Byrne (The Public). National Tour: The Book of Mormon. Regional: Mean Girls (National Theater), October Sky (The Old Globe), West Side Story with the LA Philharmonic Orchestra (The Hollywood Bowl). Winner of the Jimmy Award for High School Musical Theater and LA Music Center Spotlight Award. His original albums are available on iTunes and Spotify. Proud CMU Graduate. Twitter: @KyleASelig; Instagram: @kaselig.